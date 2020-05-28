CONCORD — A man stands inside his car, arms raised through the sunroof and voice rising to the heavens.
No, this man isn’t angry at a fellow driver on Interstate 85; he is worshipping God in a time of a global pandemic.
The man is a member of Sojourner Church — affectionately referred to as Sojo by its parishioners — and he is one of many in the parking lot of Papa Robb’s Paradise Ice in Concord participating in a unique type of Sunday service.
Every member in attendance is in their cars, which effectively serve as a new type of church pew, as houses of worship have been forced to shutter due to guidelines on social distancing and mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 in the United States and almost 350,000 globally.
Sojourner Church is without a home right now. Congregants normally worship at Weddington Hills Elementary, but schools were closed down both as instructional buildings by the state in March as well as places where mass gatherings could be held.
Sojourner Church had been meeting online for the better part of three months since the school closed, but over the last two weeks, members have met at Papa Robb’s for a different kind of service. One that lends itself to social distancing while still allowing people to gather in worship, something pastor Corey Alley has been sorely missing over the last few months.
“I think we had gone 10 weeks without being able to have people in front of us, and really just be able to see a person face to face,” Alley said. “And so when Robert (Griggs), who owns Papa Robb’s, called us and asked us to have a service there, I was like: ‘A. You don’t have businesses reaching out to churches saying, ‘Hey, have a worship service,’ and then B. Just the ability to be able to see our folks again and be able to see each other, even though there’s still that social distance involved (I was thrilled).’
“It was just really good for our church. It was really good.”
Sojo is a young church. It celebrated its one-year anniversary March 8, right before it lost its site for worship at the elementary school.
But Alley feels the church has already built up a good rapport with the community, which has strengthened them during this time of crisis. At the same time, some of that goodwill they had built up helped them get to where they have been the last two weeks.
They already had a relationship with Papa Robb’s, where they had held events in the past, which made the situation more tenable.
It’s a position Alley fully admits they are fortunate to be in.
Not all churches that have been displaced like Sojourner have been able to find a solution such as theirs yet.
Christpoint Church normally meets at Cox Mill High School, but it found itself in the same spot Sojo did in March. The church has also been meeting online since the shutdown and is doing all it can to reach its church family in any way it can.
“We have not met yet in a school parking lot or outside or anything like that,” said pastor James Metsger. “We’ve followed closely what the governor (Roy Cooper) said, and the restrictions that have been put out, and, quite honestly, we’re trying to think a little bit outside the box right now in terms of what it would look like for us to meet again.
“We want to meet again; we want to meet face to face, that would be our ultimate desire, but like everybody else, we want to be wise about it, too. We don’t want to be foolish, and we want to be fulfilled.
“We’re a people of faith, and we’re trying to navigate through that.”
North Carolina is currently in a cautious Phase 2 of reopening the state. At 5 p.m. last Friday, restaurants, salons, barbers and pools were allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity, but churches will not begin to reopen until Phase 3, which could be anywhere from six to eight weeks away.
Churches were originally supposed to reopen partially as part of Phase 2, but due to the rising number of cases in the state (albeit at a lower percentage than in recent weeks due to increased testing), the state elected not to open houses of worship yet.
The courts have since ruled the state can’t prevent them from meeting.
Sojourner and Christpoint, though, are in a unique situation.
The standard reopening of houses of worship doesn’t exactly apply to churches like Sojourner and Christpoint, which meet at schools.
They are in a tough spot for not only Phase 2, but possibly even deep into Phase 3. First, schools might not even open as instructional buildings again until at least August, and it could be even later than that.
Schools likely won’t allow churches to have services again until they are allowed to reopen in some capacity.
It’s a reality these churches are living with, but again, it is something they are trying to be wise about while still finding ways to reach each other.
“It’s ultimately out of our hands in terms of when we can meet again at the school,” Metsger said. “But so far we’re doing everything online, we’re looking at other options now and trying to be open-ended with it.
“And knowing that come August — that’s kind of the time that we’ve been given by Cox Mill and Cabarrus County, that when they (may) head back to school — the hope is that we can get back into the school.
“But we also recognize that there are no guarantees, so we’re constantly exploring options.”
Christpoint has long been a church exploring its options. It started in a home in 2007 before spending time at the YMCA for a decade and then moving to Cox Mill in recent years.
Being without a permanent place isn’t new to members and they were already somewhat prepared to reach their members without being physically in the room with them.
They had been working on developing their presence online even before the pandemic hit, which helped in the first few weeks of the school closing.
“It was kind of like baptism by fire for us,” Metsger said. “So that first Sunday, we put a message out online and have been doing that ever since.”
But they are still patiently waiting to get together again.
“We’ve been in contact with Cox Mill along the way,” Metsger said. “And obviously it’s out of their hands, too, they’re not the ones making the call, but it’s one of those things where we’re learning as we go.”
Sojourner Church is still in the learning phase as well, even with a temporary location as Papa Robb’s helps them out.
The church has found a way to reach its people in this difficult time, and Sojo is a group that has felt the effects of this pandemic not only from losing its site of worship, but personally, as well.
While no one at the church has contracted the virus, several members have had relatives and friends in South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey and New York die due to complications from COVID-19.
One member’s mother even recently was on a ventilator in the Bronx. She recovered.
These difficult moments have been trying for their people, but it hasn’t been all bad.
“I would say our church is probably stronger in every single capacity except for the fact that we don’t have a specific meeting place right now,” Alley said.
The churches are finding a way to go on, whether with online worship or praise in a parking lot.
The path back to normalcy won’t be easy. There’s a lot left to figure out. First, when can churches open? Second, when can churches that worshipped at schools return? Third, what way of worship will be the safest? How much distance should people be apart? How many services should be done to adhere to mass-gathering guidelines? And finally, will churches have to wait to be at a normal capacity until there is a vaccine?
These are questions all churches have to ask and something Alley and Metsger are asking every day. It will be a challenge to figure out what the next step is for everyone and when to take it.
“It was very easy to close the door for the safety of folks, but trying to figure out how to open back up is hard, because you’ve got people who are on one side that think this is a big hoax, and then you’ve got folks who are scared to death, and both folks go to the same church,” Alley said. “Any decision you make is going to be a bad decision for somebody.”
Alley’s wish is that in this time he will be granted patience, but also, he hopes people could have patience for their pastors who are trying to make the best decisions they can.
“Be patient with your pastors, pray for your pastors, pray for your leadership,” he said. “All of those things would be my hope, my prayer.”