The CCS Technology Department will host a second Chromebook Exchange from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
Parents/guardians who have Chromebooks that need to be exchanged must complete the Chromebook Exchange form located on the Technology Department’s Chromebook Home Support website prior to bringing their device to be exchanged. Three exchange locations will be open across the district:
- Central Cabarrus High School
- Concord High School
- Cox Mill High School
If your student still needs a Chromebook, please contact your school.