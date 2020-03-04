One of my most rewarding times in the Air Force was supervising the Priority Section in Base Supply at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. I was qualified as a computer operations supervisor, but wanted a more challenging job, so I volunteered to take the priority section. It required long hours, with many calls at night, but I liked the idea of being in direct support of aircraft on the flight line.
The primary means of evaluating supply support is having the right parts to keep the assigned aircraft flying. It was almost unforgivable to have an airplane grounded for lack of a part for an extended period of time. The designation for such a condition was “Not Operationally Ready-Supply” (NORS). You can believe when an aircraft was grounded for parts, full effort was given to get it back flying.
The first source was our stock. If that failed, we would call in a requisition from the appropriate Air Force depot. Immediately after the call, our section started to contact other bases with that type airplane to see if we could borrow the part. In the back of our minds was always the thought that planes grounded for parts could affect operationally ready status for the base. When multiple planes could not perform their mission, the complete operational wing could be classified as not being able to perform its assigned mission.
I wonder, when Christians face turmoil in our lives and are struggling to go on, does God look down to see why we are in this condition. If he were to classify the cause of our problems, would he group them into the following reasons for our failure to function as effective Christians?
Not Operationally Ready to Pray — (NORP) Do you realize prayer is the most powerful resource Christians have but is used sparingly or normally only in case of emergencies? The Bible is filled with references where God promises relief and assistance if we will only call upon him, “Call to me and I will answer you and show you great and mighty things you did not know.” (Jer. 33:3, NKJV) This tells me God already knows our need. All he desires is for us to call upon him for help and he will give us even more than we expected. The Apostle Paul wrote: “Now unto him who is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think.” (Eph. 2:20a, NKJV) God’s power is available much more than we can imagine, and he is ready to help us through our trials, but are we willing to call on him?
Not Operationally Ready for the Word — (NORW) God wants us to know his word. I would venture to say that Christians know less about the Bible than any other book. They spend very little time in it but often use the excuse, it is too difficult to understand. The Psalmist said, “Thy word have I hid in my heart that I may not sin against God.” Hiding God’s word in our heart will definitely keep us from straying away from him. Psalm 1 suggests we stay in God’s word day and night if we are going to be successful in our walk with God. Someone has written these words about the Bible: “This book will keep me from sin. Sin will keep me from this book.”
Not Operationally Ready for Fellowship — (NORF) Christians need fellowship with other Christians to give them the confidence they need to keep going. No matter how strong we perceive ourselves to be, we must remember each person needs a kind and supportive word at times. Studies have shown that people who attend church and have fellowship with other Christians have an edge in facing daily problems.
Christians should agree there are many people lacking in all the above areas. I am talking about Christians who have fallen away from God completely. Some would say these people are lost or have backslid. There are those who are surely lost because they never really received the Lord Jesus Christ as Savior. Sin can drive Christians away from the God they once knew. They are miserable because they have misplaced a very valuable gift, and until they understand the need to repent and turn back to God, they will remain in that condition.
I suggest each of us evaluate our current relationship with Jesus to determine what changes are needed to renew our spiritual lives. If it is for prayer, establish a set time each day to pray. Should our time in God’s word be lacking, let us set aside a daily time for studying God’s word. Last but not least, make sure we are in church on Sundays and others times when God’s people meet to worship him. See you in church on Sunday!