CONCORD — Human beings have been quarantined in the city for so long dinosaurs are starting to roam through front yards. Well, lifelike dinosaur puppets, at least.
With Cabarrus County’s “stay-at-home” proclamation just passing the two-week mark this weekend, local children — and their parents — have to be getting a little restless. “Dakota and Friends” wanted to do what it could to help out.
Dinosaur handler Ed Bounds started “Dakota and Friends” seven years ago after spending 17 years volunteering at the N.C. Zoo in Asheboro. During that time he became the man with the Velociraptor puppet and he saw the joy and excitement children had every time he would break it out. He and “Dakota and Friends” took the time this weekend to spread a little bit of that excitement right in his front yard.
“Dakota and Friends” hosted a drive-by event this weekend in which they assembled many of his creatures in his front yard.
Children and parents came from as far as two hours away to see the show and it was a welcome respite from such a stressful time.
"Thank you so much for doing this!!” One attendee wrote on Facebook. “It was great to break away from the day to day monotony."
"Thank you so much for doing this!” Another wrote. “The kids loved it!!"
The event was so well attended it actually held up traffic for a bit in the residential neighborhood and nearly got shut down due to the high demand.
This wasn’t Bounds’ intention, but he was excited to see the children get a little bit of a break from what is certainly a unique period in their young lives. Bounds has also been doing a show on Facebook Live every day to reach as many youngsters as he can. It’s just his way of lending a hand in any way he can.
“With everything that’s been going on, I’ve just been wanting to help,” he said.
The live show has been getting anywhere from 500 to 1,500 views every single day and the reviews are overwhelmingly positive.
“Blake is sooooo excited!!!!!!!” One commenter wrote. “This 2 year old boy LOVES Dinos.”
“Thank you for all you’re continuing to do for our Dino lovers,” another said.
Bounds —along with his co-worker Drew Nowlin and his teenage neighbor Dominik Davis who helps out every day he can — have been entertaining children in the area for years with the dinosaurs spending time working with minor league baseball teams, libraries and county fairs.
It was only natural for them to continue to help those children have some fun even in the midst of a pandemic.
“I’m just trying to do something for the kids, because they’re stuck at home, and their parents too,” Bounds said.
That’s when the idea popped up for the drive-by show.
“One of my friends said, ‘Ed, why don’t you put some of your dinosaurs up in the yard, so folks can drive by and see them?’” Bounds said. “And I (was) concerned with everything happening that that might be dangerous, so I checked with everybody that I knew and they said, ‘No, that’s a great idea, because, in their cars they’ll be safe.’
“So we set up some dinosaurs outside and I thought a couple of people were going to come by and gah lee, the outpouring was (amazing). A lot of people came by.”
So many parents and children showed up the police were actually called because cars were blocking the roadway, but once the traffic was cleared up the entertainment went on.
Bounds would love to do this again, but he will plan a little bit better for it going forward if he does trying to make sure he finds out the best way to do it ahead of time.
But it turns out this show wasn’t just great for the families, it was good for a people person like Bounds too.
“I thought I was doing this to help a few kids, turns out they helped me,” he said. “Because I’m an extrovert that loves kids, that’s why I have a dinosaur show right? And I’m not getting to see these kids like I normally do and they’re coming by and saying, ‘Thank you! We love you! We loved it.’
“So it turned into this thing, so in fact, what I’m going to do is I’m going to contact the Mayor or whoever the authorities would be who would know, because I don’t want to make a nuisance.”
He continued: “And I’ll ask them if they think it’s a good idea to do again in the future sometime…but it turned out to be a great thing. A lot of people gave us a lot of love.”
Find “Dakota and Friends” Facebook Live show here.
They are currently hosting shows every day from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Anything Bounds and “Dakota and Friends” can do to bring the joy of dinosaurs to children, they are going to do.
“These awesome creatures have taken me places I never could have gone,” Bounds said. “And they’re letting me do — honest to God — this last weekend, Saturday was the best day of my life.”
He continued: “In the face of this pandemic, it’s made my life better than it ever was before.”