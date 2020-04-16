HARRISBURG — The Town of Harrisburg is creating a new community transportation plan. And it will be completed soon.
Town planning and zoning staff teamed up with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. in June 2019 to evaluate the current state of transportation. A public workshop was later held and a resident survey was sent out in order to gauge public opinion on transportation issues.
Kimley-Horn Project Manager Stephen Stansbery presented a current transportation conditions summary and explained how public opinion will shape the future plan.
“We must ask who we are serving, who lives here, who works here,” said Stansbery, “as well as where we are going as a community — like where we travel, where we like to travel and how we are going to get there.”
A growing town like Harrisburg, he said, has significant transportation needs.
Congestion is the number one issue
The Harrisburg public survey concluded that 56% of residents believe traffic congestion is the main transportation issue. And residents at the public workshop ranked addressing congestion as a top priority.
The public workshop identified the most congested areas as the Roberta Road and Rocky River Crossing Road intersection and the Stallings Road and Hickory Ridge intersection. In general, NC Highway 49 was considered a major source of that congestion. The conditions summary indicated that most Harrisburg employment is located off of this highway, accounting for the heavy traffic flow.
The main reason for traffic congestion, Stansbery said, is work travel. The existing conditions summary showed that 4,428 non-residents drive into Harrisburg for work each day, and 9,505 residents drive out of Harrisburg for work. But this shouldn’t be concerning, he explained.
“That’s not a surprise,” said Stansbery. “It is indicative of the fact that your geography is next to a lot of large employment areas — like the city of Charlotte.”
But many Charlotte residents use public transportation for travel, he said. But 95% of Harrisburg residents reported driving to work or school, and less than 1% reported using public transit. And 49% of survey responders said they would not choose to use public transportation.
Sidewalks and greenways
While most residents don’t walk to work or school, the survey found that 91% bike and 76.1% walk for exercise and recreation. When asked why some won’t walk or bike places, residents overwhelmingly responded that there are not enough safe places for pedestrians or bikers. A few residents stated that aggressive drivers made it unsafe to travel by bike. Safety for every mode of transportation should be considered, said Stansbery.
“We want to be sure that we have safe places with which we can get to the activity centers in our town,” he said.
Data from the conditions summary showed that many bike and pedestrian crashes from 2007-16 happened near Roberta Road, which has a large traffic flow. But many crashes occur outside of high traffic areas, according to the summary.
At the public workshop, residents ranked having places to walk or bike in the top three transportation goals. Stansbery said this should be an integral part of the plan.
“We want to be very careful,” he said. “Whatever kind of recommendations that we make, we need to be responsive to who’s using the road, what the purpose of that road is and the context that it serves.”
Safety is essential
While Harrisburg has fewer crashes compared to some larger cities, the summary data shows that crashes occur in many places across town. Fatal and disabling crashes happen in both high traffic and low traffic areas. Stansbery identified the major cause of these collisions.
“There is crash history in a lot of places. Not all of them are in high traffic areas,” he said. “A lot of them are related to speed.”
Residents ranked safety as the lowest traffic concern during the public workshop.But more precautions should be made Stansbery said. While residents 40-44 years old represent the majority of the town, residents ages 10-14 are a close second. This means, he said, Harrisburg is a family town, and to keep the small town atmosphere, transportation needs to be safe.
“This is the place where fond memories are made — the memories of being able to get to a friend’s house by riding your bike,” said Stansbery. “Not everyone gets the opportunity to enjoy that. This is the kind of differentiator that keeps this place great and special.”