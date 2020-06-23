CONCORD – Black Moms on the Move held a protest and march June 20, the day after Juneteenth, in Concord down Union Street to the Cabarrus County Court House.
The march was attended by moms in the group Janie Caldwell, Sarah Hall, Charise Howie and Laquessa Forte along with their children. Kim Lewter of the sorority Delta Sigma Theta also participated in the march with her daughters.
Caldwell explained that she, Howie and Forte formed Black Moms on the Move after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
“We started it after watching the George Floyd video and when he screamed for his mom at the end, it summoned all of us so we put our organization together because we looked at the fact that we have children. We have sons and daughters,” Caldwell said.
Lewter said she got involved after she saw Caldwell’s post on Facebook. She said that as a Black mom in Cabarrus County, she wants to stay informed on what is happening in the community and she wanted to be connected with the organization. She also attended the groups June 6 protest. But she said protests are just a piece of the puzzle to end racism.
“We have to keep moving, we have to keep doing things. We need to register voters, we need to get people aware to change policies and to reach people. But it doesn’t just happen in one setting,” she said. “My commitment is to come out every time something is going on to make sure that our voices are heard and that we are speaking truth to power and that we are organizing the people in the community.”
She said that, as a citizen, she also wants to see leaders and elected officials in the community come out to grass root events that residents put on, instead of just events that major groups or other elected officials host.
The group held a larger protest and march June 6 that was joined by the newly founded Concord Civil Activists. There were dozens of people in attendance. Chief Gary Gacek was in attendance at that march. But before their larger march, the group started with three moms, holding signs on a Kannapolis street corner.
A week before the June 6 March, Caldwell, Howie and Forte were standing on a street corner with signs in a small demonstration for Black Lives Matter. They said that while they were out there, people started sending threats to them over social media. Caldwell said that the threats were serious, some stating that crosses would be burned in their yard, threats were made against their lives and some people posted pictures of their children.
“It was scary, but at the same time, we don’t fear anybody but God,” Caldwell said.
Hall saw the online threats and decided to go to the street corner and join the other moms. After that, she joined the Black Moms on the Move organization.
During the march, the group headed down Union Street, escorted by Concord Police officers. The moms had their kids join the march, some of them were in strollers. Some moms burned sage before the group began moving and held the bundles in their hands as they marched. The women chanted “Being black is not a crime” and “If all lives matter, take a stand” along with the names of black Americans killed by police officers.
People waved from their front porches or cars as the women made their way to the court house. Once the group entered the downtown area, about 10 other people joined in the march.
The moms said that their main message for the march was change. They said that they had to have conversations with their children about police officers that other families didn’t have to have.
“You can’t pick and choose who they should trust. You can’t say, ‘Oh you should be afraid of this cop but not of this cop.’ So you have to teach them to be afraid of all of them. There are good and bad cops. But we can’t point them out to our kids,” Hall said.
Forte said, as a mother, she wants her kids to grow up in a world where they don't fear police.
“I want all police officers to stop racially profiling our men and women. I want that to change. Just because you are pulling over a man of color, it does not mean that he is armed and dangerous. Just because you see a young black boy with a hood on, it does not mean that he is armed and dangerous,” Forte said.
Lewter said that she wants the hard work of her daughters and other black children to matter.
"I want my children to be able to buy into the dream that if you do everything that you are supposed to do, if you stay out of trouble, if you go to school, you get your degree, you use education as your way out, things will get better," she said. "We have been saying that for years. I was told that as a child. But I still keep seeing that we are doing all the things we need to do, but times haven't gotten better."