Cabarrus County Schools is pleased to announce that athletic teams for high school fall sports and bands will be allowed to return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning July 6, 2020. Summer workouts initially will be allowed for fall sports only. Winter, spring and middle school sports will NOT be allowed to start on July 6th.
All workouts will be conducted keeping the health and safety of our student athletes and staff in mind and in compliance with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s (NCHSAA) Reopening of Sports/Activities Summer Guidelines and guidance from the Cabarrus Health Alliance.
CCS will use the next few weeks to ensure each high school has the necessary supplies/ equipment needed and that athletic personnel are trained to follow the recently released NCHSAA guidelines.
As a reminder, student athletes and parents will be required to complete the online athletic participation registration before being allowed to participate in summer workouts. Per the NCHSAA, all student athletes who had a valid Pre-participation Physical Examination on or after March 1, 2019, will be granted a temporary one-year extension through the end of the 2020-21 academic year. If the student does not have a valid physical on or after March 1, 2019, he/she will need an updated physical examination prior to participating in any workouts.
Additionally, the NCHSAA has decided to eliminate the second dead period week of July 20-26. Schools and coaches are reminded, per NCHSAA policy, participation in summer activities must be voluntary and not required and cannot be a prerequisite for making a team. Schools will respect any family vacations that were already planned for this dead period week.
We look forward to getting our fall student athletes back on campus safely. The July 6th date is subject to change if state and local directives deem it necessary.