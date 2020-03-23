Cabarrus County Schools will provide Chromebooks to students who do not have a device at home. The device deployment will allow the district to ensure equity among students as it plans to implement instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic school closing.
Tuesday, March 24th, families who need a device for instruction will be able to pick up a Chromebook at their student’s school from 1 to 4 p.m. Pick up also will be available on Wednesday, March 25th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Chromebooks will be distributed via drive-thru service in the car-rider line at your child’s school.
Other important details about the distribution include:
- Each Chromebooks will be disinfected before being distributed.
- For record keeping purposes, Chromebooks must be retrieved from the school that an individual student currently attends. This means that families with multiple students in CCS may need to travel to more than one school to pick up Chromebooks.
- When picking up a Chromebook, families will be given an Appropriate Use Agreement that outlines terms of use and repair costs if damaged.
CCS employees are reminded to refer to the reporting guidelines from the Finance Department.