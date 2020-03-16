Cabarrus County Schools staff will be required by the district to work, use a leave day, make up time or take reduced pay for hours not worked during the two-week period schools remain closed due to the order of Governor Roy Cooper, it was announced Sunday.
Monday, March 16, was declared a teacher workday, and as a result staff was required to report with a few stipulations:
For monthly paid staff (Administrators, Managers, Principals, Assistant Principals, Directors, Supervisors, 10, 11 and 12 Month Certified Staff) if they feel sick: “take a leave day (annual, flex/comp, sick if you are sick, or new absence code 24: school closure).”
A key distinction here though is certified staff can use a Code-61 which allows them to work from home while schools are closed. This is a code typically used for a snow day, but can be applied to this situation.
For hourly/bi-weekly staff (Instructional Support-Noncertified (Teacher Assistant, Behavioral Management Technician, EC Job Coach), School Nutrition, Bus Driver, Clerical, Custodial, Office Staff, Treasurers, Facilities and Operations, Transportation, Mechanics, Support Staff) if they feel sick: “Option 1: take a leave day (annual, sick if you are sick, or new absence code 24: school closure). Option 2: make up time within the pay period under principal or supervisor approval. Option 3: take reduced pay for hours not worked.”
In addition to that for hourly staff it was announced “hours for the pay period should not exceed total pay for the 2 week pay period. Number of hours needed should be coordinated with treasurer.”
For every staff member: “Leave must be recorded in TimeKeeper as an exception request or AESOP (prior to school cut-off time). Payroll will NOT automatically deduct the leave.”
These non-certified staff cannot use a Code 61 and staff such as teacher's assistants who come in specifically to help out. They may have to use their accrued time off and make it up later if their teachers do not come into the school.
This is the policy while school is closed and days are still considered staff workdays. It is unclear what would happen if schools are closed completely and staff members are not allowed on the premises.
The Cabarrus County Board of Education held an emergency meeting Sunday and didn’t have a lot of answers at that time. It was held a couple of hours before Cooper’s conference call with the school districts, but Superintendent Chris Lowder addressed how this situation is different from anything he has ever seen before.
“When the Governor closed school (Saturday) for 115 school districts, he basically said, ‘You can’t be in school by the authority of the state of North Carolina, everything now goes up under that authority, which I’ve never experienced before,” Lowder said.
He continued: “His authority is what’s driving this ship in a way that is has never (before) since I’ve been the superintendent.”
There is still a lot to be determined going forward, but schools right now are acting on the fact that facilities are still open to teachers for the foreseeable future. If something changes, then it’s possible the Board of Education could hold another emergency meeting.
The BOE also discussed doing that remotely for fear of having too many people gather which would put the district in violation of the Governor’s declaration that gatherings of more than 100 people are banned for the time being.
They don’t know exactly what is going to happen going forward and neither does the state. So there is a lot yet to be determined and the BOE knows it.
“In one respect I’m kind of grateful that the Governor’s office has chosen to take this action and unify the state, at least going forward, but an old person like me has an expression about a ‘Tiger by the tail’ and I really fear that the state when they see all these details district by district we’ll realize they might have 115 tigers by the tails,” Board Member David Harrison said. “This is a lot of logistical work to be handled day by day and now we’re relying on the state to make over our chicken.
“Determinations on how to go forward, what business as usual, normal operations look like for the time being and that’s the true unknown.”