Cabarrus County Schools announced that it will comply with Governor Roy Cooper’s directive to close all schools for students for two weeks effective Monday, March 16th. The Cabarrus County Board of Education met on Sunday, March 15th to review and clarify plans for the district during the closing.
Monday, March 16th will be a staff workday. All employees should carefully review the reporting guidelines provided by the Finance Department.
The CCS School Nutrition Department will begin providing lunch to students on Tuesday, March 17th. Details and locations will be announced on Monday.
Although we cannot replicate or replace learning that happens in our schools every day, we have prepared supplemental learning opportunities that can be accessed on every CCS website by selecting the Extended Home Learning icon. If you do not have internet access, you can pick up a paper copy of resources Monday from your child’s school between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m
We will continue to share updates as we navigate this unprecedented situation.