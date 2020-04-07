CABARRUS COUNTY — Kindergarten registration for CCS is open until June 23 while applications to enroll a student in Program Choice are open between April 1 and April 30.
While COVID-19 has affected a lot of goings on in the school district, kindergarten registration continues. Parents can apply to enroll their children here.
“While we have been faced with canceling some enrollment, registration and program events, we are moving still moving forward with steps to prepare our schools for the 2020-21 school year and the kindergarteners we will welcome into our school families,” Alyn Szymanski, Cabarrus County Schools Program Choice Coordinator, said. “We are looking anxiously forward to the day when we see their smiling faces back in our buildings.”
Children who turn 5 years old on or before August 31, 2020 are eligible to register for kindergarten.
If a family wants their student to be enrolled in a Program Choice program, they can also do that at the kindergarten registration website.
CCS offers 15 programs across the district for students in grades six through 12, while six are offered for kindergartners.
“Kindergarten students in Cabarrus County schools have six program options in addition to the traditional elementary school pathway: the International Baccalaureate Program, STEM, Spanish immersion, Mandarin immersion, balanced calendar and fine arts,” Szymanski said. “Each program has a special instructional style or concentration that enhances their daily learning experience, while still following North Carolina state standards of instruction.”
For families who already received an acceptance into one of the programs in February, parents or guardians should enroll their students in their Program Choice school.
For those applying before the April 30 deadline, families should enroll their students in the home school assigned based on their address.
If accepted to a program, registration records will be moved to the Program Choice school.
To find out where a student will go based on home address, click here.
When registering for kindergarten online make sure to have the following documents:
- Photo ID of Parent/Legal Guardian
- Child's Birth Certificate with Parent name(s)
- Child's Immunization Record
- Proof of Domicile (2 required, see above)
- Kindergarten Health Assessment and Immunizations: This is required by North Carolina Statute. Students who do not have this completed after 30 days following the start of school will not be allowed to attend until the requirements are met. All schools and local physicians are aware of the requirements and have the proper forms that are needed for documentation.
