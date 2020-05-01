CABARRUS COUNTY — Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools Career and Technical Education programs teamed up to donate 1,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to frontline workers, in the area Friday.
Last week, CCS dropped off 50 pieces to the Cabarrus Health Alliance on Thursday and another 120 during Atrium Health’s supply drive Friday. KCS has been 3-D printing face masks and shields for more than a month now and they have also delivered more than 100 pieces to healthcare workers.
The 1,000 pieces dropped off Friday was merely half of what they intend to deliver in the coming weeks.
“It’s been great to collaborate with the great minds that help run Cabarrus County Schools,” KCS Programming and Robotics teacher Ashlyn Ozment said. “Kristi Parlier is a wonderful colleague and friend who is just as dedicated and determined in helping our community.
“With our combined technology, we plan to fill the needs of any facility in the surrounding area.”
With the request for additional pieces KCS and CCS did require some help, so they teamed up with the Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce, First Citizens Bank and Piedmont Asphalt Paving Co. on the project.
First Citizens Bank and Piedmont Asphalt Paving Co. combined to donate a $2,000 grant for materials to help take the efforts to the next level.
“They both are huge supporters of CTE programs and saw it as a way that they could give back to our healthcare workers, our frontline workers and our first responders,” Barbi Jones, Executive Director of the Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce, said. “At the same time (it was) benefitting the students who were using the skills that they had learned in schools.
“We just consider this another way that the Chamber can being able to connect resources and help the community.”
Parlier works at J.M. Robinson High School’s Academy of Engineering and Automation which is a part of CCS’s CTE programs.
Her students have been given the opportunity to help out along the way while, of course, staying as safe as possible under the current COVID-19 guidelines.
“That’s why all of us as educators do what we do,” Parlier said. “When the kids go above and beyond what is required and they go out and help the community, it’s pretty awesome.”
The 3-D printers being used in this project were made possible by funding from the Jimmie Johnson Foundation a donation of $51,827 in 2017 for a future-ready lab.
This program has already been printing devices that can be used to help the disabled community.
These particular pieces being printed and donated Friday were ear protectors for healthcare workers and staff. That is in addition to the 120 pieces donated last week to Atrium which include face shields and holders.
“That’s what our academy has always wanted to do is to be able to help the community with our 3-D printing efforts,” Parlier said. “We created a real-world opportunity with our summer internships, but for this to be a real-world opportunity to learn and apply what we know and also help in a time of crisis — it’s the best it can be.”
That real world application is also very important to Ozment.
She has not been able to work with her students on campus, but she has been able to show how what they are doing now in classes can be applied.
“As a CTE teacher for Kannapolis City Schools, I teach students to become innate problem solvers. Recently, I’ve had to challenge myself to keep up with the demand of this PPE equipment and diagnose and fix any 3D printing problems that arose,” Ozment said. “Students who follow career pathways in any of our CTE programs are given the tools, knowledge, and resources to overcome any challenges they may face in their future careers.
“I would love to take the personal challenges I have experienced and mold that into my own curriculum. Students need to be exposed to current problems that personally affect them or their community. By directly relating to a given problem or task, students become even more motivated to find the perfect solution. In a sense, students need to find the spark that ignites their passion for learning and engineering a new world.
“By raising this future generation of problem solvers, we are tilting the scales in a positive direction.”
Cabarrus County has shown support in many ways for healthcare workers and first responders since the state shut down in the middle of March.
A couple of weeks ago, dozens gathered to cheer on workers at Atrium Health on their way into work (while wearing masks and social distancing, of course).
One college student — Tanner Freeze — printed out face shield holders on his own, the Jeffries family provided food for those in need and restaurants like Pier 51, Gianni’s Trattoria, Village Corner and K&W cafeteria have provided free lunches to children.
All the while teachers continue to work from home educating their students, school nutrition workers prepare and give out food every day and City and County workers continue to fix power outages from storms and keep the community safe.
This is just more of the same for Barbi Jones and it’s what she has come to love about Cabarrus County.
“I’m so dang proud of these students and these teachers,” Jones said. “At a time when it’s easy to do nothing these folks have stepped up and done so much.
“Incredibly proud of our hospitals, the same thing, the time when it’s so scary, they have remained calm through the chaos and continued to support their workers, their patients in this community, so just really proud of everyone in the community that are working together to get us through this.”