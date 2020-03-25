As school districts distribute devices to students with hopes of starting online education during the Governor’s mandated closing of schools, it is important to note that there will be no required assignments until — at least — the start of next week.
Gov. Roy Cooper originally closed schools from March 16 to March 30 a couple of weeks ago, and there were no plans to have any graded work while they were shut down.
Dr. Crystal Hill, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for Cabarrus County Schools outlined what their plan looked like March 15 for the two weeks schools were out.
“Starting Monday, we pulled together all of our team members, we had our curriculum and instruction meeting, and what our team has done is they have developed supplemental, learning opportunities for students while they’re at home,” she said. “It’s all housed in one location, so parents don’t have to go to multiple places to look for it. It’s already created, it will be separated by grade level and content area, so students can access that.
“These materials are meant to be supplemental to support students while they’re at home for the next two weeks, we have developed a ‘phase-out plan’ so…this is Phase 1 which we know will be out for two weeks and then we have a contingency plan if we’re out for more than two weeks what that will look like or what it will look like if we are out eight weeks or more.”
She emphasized none of this work they would be creating for these two weeks was to be graded.
“It will not be learning as we know it,” she said. “But it will be activities for students to keep their skills sharp.”
Kannapolis City Schools said the same thing.
They have no plans to grade anything, or distributing anything to be graded, before schools were supposed to originally start back up March 31.
“If anybody hears about (someone) putting out expectations let us know who it is, where it is, what it is and we’ll look at managing that,” KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said.
He continued: “If we have somebody out there that is expecting a child to turn in something for credit I need to know about it because I hadn’t seen it and we have said it over and over and over (not to do that).”
So what is the plan moving forward for educating students in the two districts?
Everyone is figuring that out, but Step 1 for students began this week at CCS with the distribution of Chromebooks that started Tuesday. This was originally planned to be for two days but it has been extended into Thursday evening as well.
Once the devices are distributed, teachers and students will begin to figure some things out further.
“You can’t really start assigning things…(some) may not have a device, (others) may not have internet access — well now I’m 12 assignments behind and you’re going to get zeros on all of them,” CCS Superintendent Chris Lowder said at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. “So part of this roll-out is to make sure teachers understand, students understand that we’re moving further out into how we’re actually going to teach and what we can hold people accountable for depending on the access they have.
“So honestly that’s the most difficult part — if everybody had access and everybody had a device then we could start much quicker, but as we roll it out it’s to try to get to a place where we begin and therefore say we have an expectation.”
There will be a learning curve here, no one has dealt with this before, so the first process is getting students devices who need them and then planning from there.
Some of the planning has to do with getting the platform for teaching right. For example, in KCS there are several ways to teach using video conferencing whether that be ZOOM or Google Classroom and Skype is always an option of course, but they want to keep everything as centralized and formulaic as they can to make this transition as easy as possible.
Kannapolis feels good about where it is at right now.
“We have, I think, a really good framework,” KCS Assistant Superintendent Kevin Garay said. “We can carry what we already have out there through (Friday), but we want to bulk that up and a lot of that too will depend on the guidance we get from the state in terms of what we’re going to be accountable for as far as new content.”
KCS is focusing on giving quality content at this moment rather than a high quantity. They don’t want to put out material simply for students to do. They want to give a good education no matter how it’s being distributed.
And also, they don’t know what the school calendar even looks like at this moment. Cooper extended schools closing to May 15 and it’s unclear if schools will reopen after that, so no one really knows what the end of the year will be.
Will it extend into summer? Will it all be online? No one really knows, so everyone is trying to make sure to do what they are doing right now correctly rather than simply rolling something out for the sake of it.
“This situation nobody has dealt with it in their career. None of us have dealt with it in our lifetime,” Buckwell said at a meeting last week. “The first thing I said to everybody is ‘We’re going to make mistakes.’ And so when we do we’re going to try to correct those mistakes.
“But if we’ve got a teacher that’s sending home a required assignment I want to know about it because I will make sure we don’t have any required assignments or graded assignments.”