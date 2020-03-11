As cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) increase across the state, Cabarrus County Schools continues to take safety precautions and proactive measures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Effective Thursday, all international and out-of-county field trips for students and professional development trips for staff members have been canceled.
The district continues to have daily discussions with Cabarrus Health Alliance officials, and it is continuing to adhere to updates and guidance provided by the state Health and Human Services Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
You can visit the School Health website for updates from CCS about coronavirus.
Thank you for your patience as they work through this evolving situation.