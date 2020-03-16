Cabarrus County Schools will provide breakfast and lunch for children from ages 1 to 18 during the two-week closure of schools in the state due to the threat of COVID-19.
CCS announced 16 distribution sites where students can pick up meals and another 24 mobile locations where the food will be brought out to be picked up.
Those sites are:
Distribution (From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- AT Allen ES
- Bethel ES
- Beverly Hills ES
- Carl A Furr ES
- CC Griffin MS
- Central Cabarrus HS
- Coltrane - Webb ES
- Concord HS
- Irvin ES
- Northwest Cabarrus HS
- Opportunity School
- R Brown McAllister ES
- Rocky River ES
- Weddington Hills ES
- Winecoff ES
- Wolf Meadow ES
Mobile (Times vary)
North Route (Address or Location of Stop Meal Time)
- Crestview Apts, 1003 Southampton Dr, Concord, 10:50 - 11:00
- Linker MHP, 4140 Linker Ave, Concord, 11:10 - 11:20
- Brooke Pointe Apts, 1445 Fairington Dr NW, Concord, 11:25 - 11:35
- Fairington West Apts, 3140 Chapwin Cir NW, Concord, 11:40 - 11:50
- Concord Flats, 3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW, Concord, 11:55 - 12:05
- Hinson MHP 645 (#14), Concord Parkway, Concord 12:10 - 12:20
- Crestview MHP II, 1st stop 3714 Patricia Dr NW, Concord, 12:30 - 12:40
- Crestview MHP, 2nd stop 3743 Patricia Dr NW, Concord 12:45 - 12:55
West Route (Address or Location of Stop Meal Time)
- Small Ave Mobile Home Terr, 337 Small Ave NW, Concord, 10:50 - 11:00
- Greens of Concord, 1400 Daley Circle Dr NE, Concord, 11:10 - 11:20
- Long School, 310 Kerr St, Concord, 11:25 - 11:35
- Suburban MHP 4, Tower Circle NW, Concord, 11:40 - 11:50
- Clintwood, 240 Clintwood Dr NW, Concord, 11:55 - 12:05
- Larkhaven Community, 616 Health Department Dr SW, Concord, 12:10 - 12:20
- Carolina Village MHP, Intersection of Monroe Ct NW & Fairbanks Dr, Concord, 12:30 - 12:40
- Carolina Village MHP II, Intersection of Pamlico Pl NW & Lancaster St NW, Concord, 12:45 - 12:55
Southeast Route (Address or Location of Stop Meal Time)
- Oakland Glenn MHP, 2600 Monta Dr, Concord, 10:50 - 11:00
- Southern Hill MHP, 2600 Farm Pond Rd, Concord, 11:10 - 11:20
- Woodridge MHP, 2800 Golf Ball Cir, Concord, 11:25 - 11:35
- Countryview MHP, II 3884 Goldeneye Dr, Concord, 11:40 - 11:50
- Countryview MHP, 3975 Grossbeak Dr, Concord, 11:55 - 12:05
- Patriots Pointe Apts, 3699 Patriots Pointe Dr, Concord, 12:10 - 12:20
- Glen Laurel MHP, 3244 Glen Laurel, Concord, 12:25 - 12:35
- Concord Pointe Apts, 4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW, Concord, 12:45 - 12:55