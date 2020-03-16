CCS Meals

CCS announced 16 distribution sites where students can pick up meals and another 24 mobile locations where the food will be brought out to be picked up.

 Courtesy Photo

Cabarrus County Schools will provide breakfast and lunch for children from ages 1 to 18 during the two-week closure of schools in the state due to the threat of COVID-19.

CCS announced 16 distribution sites where students can pick up meals and another 24 mobile locations where the food will be brought out to be picked up.

Those sites are:

Distribution (From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

  • AT Allen ES 
  • Bethel ES 
  • Beverly Hills ES 
  • Carl A Furr ES 
  • CC Griffin MS 
  • Central Cabarrus HS 
  • Coltrane - Webb ES 
  • Concord HS 
  • Irvin ES 
  • Northwest Cabarrus HS 
  • Opportunity School 
  • R Brown McAllister ES 
  • Rocky River ES 
  • Weddington Hills ES 
  • Winecoff ES 
  • Wolf Meadow ES

Mobile (Times vary)

North Route (Address or Location of Stop Meal Time)

  • Crestview Apts, 1003 Southampton Dr, Concord, 10:50 - 11:00
  • Linker MHP, 4140 Linker Ave, Concord, 11:10 - 11:20
  • Brooke Pointe Apts, 1445 Fairington Dr NW, Concord, 11:25 - 11:35
  • Fairington West Apts, 3140 Chapwin Cir NW, Concord, 11:40 - 11:50
  • Concord Flats, 3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW, Concord, 11:55 - 12:05
  • Hinson MHP 645 (#14), Concord Parkway, Concord 12:10 - 12:20
  • Crestview MHP II, 1st stop 3714 Patricia Dr NW, Concord, 12:30 - 12:40
  • Crestview MHP, 2nd stop 3743 Patricia Dr NW, Concord 12:45 - 12:55

West Route (Address or Location of Stop Meal Time)

  • Small Ave Mobile Home Terr, 337 Small Ave NW, Concord, 10:50 - 11:00
  • Greens of Concord, 1400 Daley Circle Dr NE, Concord, 11:10 - 11:20
  • Long School, 310 Kerr St, Concord, 11:25 - 11:35
  • Suburban MHP 4, Tower Circle NW, Concord, 11:40 - 11:50
  • Clintwood, 240 Clintwood Dr NW, Concord, 11:55 - 12:05
  • Larkhaven Community, 616 Health Department Dr SW, Concord, 12:10 - 12:20
  • Carolina Village MHP, Intersection of Monroe Ct NW & Fairbanks Dr, Concord, 12:30 - 12:40
  • Carolina Village MHP II, Intersection of Pamlico Pl NW & Lancaster St NW, Concord, 12:45 - 12:55

Southeast Route (Address or Location of Stop Meal Time)

  • Oakland Glenn MHP, 2600 Monta Dr, Concord, 10:50 - 11:00
  • Southern Hill MHP, 2600 Farm Pond Rd, Concord, 11:10 - 11:20
  • Woodridge MHP, 2800 Golf Ball Cir, Concord, 11:25 - 11:35
  • Countryview MHP, II 3884 Goldeneye Dr, Concord, 11:40 - 11:50
  • Countryview MHP, 3975 Grossbeak Dr, Concord, 11:55 - 12:05
  • Patriots Pointe Apts, 3699 Patriots Pointe Dr, Concord, 12:10 - 12:20
  • Glen Laurel MHP, 3244 Glen Laurel, Concord, 12:25 - 12:35
  • Concord Pointe Apts, 4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW, Concord, 12:45 - 12:55

Tags

Recommended for you