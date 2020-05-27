KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis City Council voted unanimously in favor of amending the fiscal year 19-20 annual action plan in order to accept funds coming in from the CARES Act and Cooperative Christian Ministry will receive $100,000 during the first fund allocation.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) was passed in March and is meant to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
Kannapolis was allocated $230,437 worth of funds as part of the Act and plans to allocate funds to nonprofits in the city responding to or preventing coronavirus.
Community Development Program Administrator Sherry Gordon addressed the Council at Tuesday’s meeting and informed them the initial plan in place was to allocate $100,000 to Cooperative Christian Ministry (CCM).
“We’re going to ask CCM to use those funds to assist low/mod Kannapolis residents to pay their rent, utilities or mortgage,” Gordon said. “In talking with CCM they have indicated that they have seen an increase of 107 percent in requests for financial assistance in the last eight weeks.”
In order to receive the funds, the City Council was required to hold a public hearing and amend the 19-20 annual action plan.
Gordon and the Community Development Program also recommends the balance of funds allocated by City staff in a second round go to other nonprofits.
The City Council held a public hearing for anyone wishing to comment on this allocation of funds. No one asked to speak at the meeting.
However, anyone wishing to make public comment has 24 hours from the end of the meeting Tuesday to contact the City as part of the public hearing process.
The City voted 7-0 in favor of amending the fiscal year 2019-20 annual action plan, but the action is not official until the 24 hours have passed.
City Council’s next meeting will take place June 8. The meeting Tuesday was originally slated to take place Monday, but at a meeting in April, the Council voted to move it back one day to avoid the Memorial Day holiday.