CABARRUS COUNTY – Cardinal Innovations Health Care said in the coming weeks it will convene county commissioners from all 20 communities it serves across the state to address the systematic challenges it is currently facing.
This declaration came after it was met with heavy criticism at Monday’s Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners work session.
During the work session, Paula Yost, Chair of the Cabarrus County Child Protection and Fatality Team, was highly critical of the county’s working relationship with Cardinal.
First of all, what is Cardinal Innovations and what does it do? According to the Charlotte Observer, “Cardinal is the largest of seven North Carolina organizations overseeing treatment of people with mental health issues, developmental disabilities and substance abuse problems. Known as Local Management Entity/Managed Care Organizations, or LME/MCOs, they contract with the state’s Department of Health and Human Services to serve some of North Carolina’s neediest residents.”
Too Little, Too Late
Yost deals with children every day who need assistance. Some of these children have dealt with some kind of trauma and need professional help. The problem is, according to Yost, many of these children don’t get the help they need. Many times these children need to go to a psychiatric residential treatment facility (PRTFs), but in going through Cardinal, they often don’t get there.
“According to many of our community agencies, Cardinal Innovations is continuing to come in too late and supply our children with what they need too little. It’s just too little, too late,” Yost said. “We don’t have enough in-home services and supports, we don’t have enough therapeutic foster care, and as of right now, there are pretty much no children being admitted to PRTF or psychiatric residential treatment facilities.”
Yost said her understanding is Cardinal does not believe the PRTFs in the state are rendering good enough care, and while she agrees, she also acknowledges this does not mean these children don’t need help.
But the issue the county has run into is, according to Yost, there are few Cardinal service providers in Cabarrus County. Due to Cardinal’s policies, there is a limit to the number of service providers able to be placed in certain geographical regions. Due to Cabarrus County’s proximity to Mecklenburg County, most of the providers wind up there rather than here.
“That means that our population who needs Medicaid, who needs access to these services, can’t reach it, because half of them can’t drive, they don’t have access to transportation, they can’t afford it, even if we could get them bus passes, there’s not a bus really that runs all over Mecklenburg County,” Yost said. “Not to mention the fact that most of the service providers both here and in Mecklenburg County are booked solid and have waiting lists as is.”
Yost also said high-need children often don’t get the care they need because once Cardinal’s period of time treating that child ends it defaults to a clinical home. Often what can happen then is there could be a disagreement between the home and the school system about what steps to take next, but Cardinal will always go by what the clinical home says. That has resulted in a lot of problems between Yost and Cardinal. It has also resulted in grievances, but she says that often doesn’t go anywhere.
“If you want to know, ‘Why aren’t you guys complaining?’ Well, we are,” she said. “Cardinal has a grievance procedure policy. I polled our team and I said, ‘How many of you have filed a grievance against Cardinal Innovations? Most of the team has, at some point, DSS (Department of Social Services) has filed numerous complaints in the last 90 days, many of which are about the specific children I just told you I’ve been spending time dealing with.
“I asked them as a follow-up, ‘How many of you have ever had a grievance that got resolved in a way that you viewed successfully, where the child got the treatment that they needed after the grievance was filed?’ Because I didn’t want to stand up here in front of the board of commissioners and say on a televised broadcast if it wasn’t true. Not a single member of my team has ever had a grievance that was resolved in a way that made them feel that the child was dealt with satisfactorily. Not a single one.”
Yost is not confident Cardinal will change what it is doing. She said oftentimes when she or a member of her team files a grievance Cardinal organizes an educational meeting about what they do. She is not a fan of this.
“I think it is very important that we all get on the same page and understand that a failure to agree or a failure to have a meeting of the minds about what is best for a child is not an event that triggers us to have or need education about Cardinal’s policies,” she said. “We are all very familiar with Cardinal’s policies. What we need is a hierarchy that will allow us to help our children which we currently do not have and to be honest, I have very little, if any, hope that we will ever get it. I’ve been asking for it for six years. Members of my team have been asking for it for a decade.”
Cardinal’s response
Cardinal Innovations did have a representative at the meeting so they were able to respond to Yost’s criticism.
“We at Cardinal Innovations absolutely recognize that there are systematic challenges around our justice-involved youth and the children who are in care with Department of Social Services and we are prepared and aligned and believe that in collaboration with Cabarrus County that we will be able to bring some of these things in alignment,” Melissa Marshburn Bunker, Regional Executive at Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, said. “I would like to note four major areas where I believe we are all in agreement.
“The first, of course, is the health and wellness and the safety and the permanency of those that we care for. We are also very committed, both of us, Cabarrus County and Cardinal Innovations to aligning our continuum of services for the children who are involved in the social services and the justice system to ensure that their immediate and appropriate placement with immediate resources is available.
“We are both aligned and we agree that creating a shared understanding of the Medicaid and the public-safety net system that serves county residents with behavioral health, substance-abuse disorders and developmental disabilities and collaborating across the stakeholders and across the multiple agencies in order to address the gaps is absolutely imperative.
“And lastly, we absolutely recognize that we look forward to collaborating, and this is the part where a lot of action has actually been underway for quite some time, and we are proud to mention that in an effort to work on all of these systematic issues, our CEO has been collaborating with the Department of Health and Human Services and a third party to actually jointly develop a mutually agreed plan of work to address these systematic issues directly.
“We are also committed to engaging a third party consultant to work with Cardinal and the stakeholders in order to develop a child-welfare model. And lastly, there is a convening of county commissioners from across all 20 of our counties that will happen with Cardinal Innovations leadership and the Department of Health and Human Services to discuss the systematic challenges that were mentioned here today and that invitation will be going out across our 20 counties to all of our county commissioners and county managers next week.”
Cabarrus County Commissioners’ Response
It does not appear Cabarrus County is on the verge of separating from Cardinal as of yet, unlike Mecklenburg which may sever its ties after the problems it has faced (read more on that below), but the county commissioners are certainly concerned by Yost’s statements and expressed their frustration at the meeting Monday.
“I view this as a very serious problem,” Commissioner Steve Morris said. “I’m glad that Cardinal is convening with a group of county commissioners and certainly look forward to being involved in that.”
Commissioner Diane Honeycutt was a bit more insistent with her response.
“I know that we’ve heard issues for quite some time with Cardinal,” Commissioner Diane Honeycutt said. “So I hear what you’re saying about the four things and the collaboration and all, what concerns me is while these consultants and collaborations are going on, there are still children who aren’t getting placed and getting the service they need.
“So, for me, it’s time to quit talking and (start) acting and get something accomplished because our kids are who are suffering.”
Cardinal’s recent issues
Cardinal Innovations has gone through a lot of turmoil over the last few years. In 2017, the state took over the health agency after it was discovered the company spent lavishly on Christmas parties and board retreats, charter flights for executives and “questionable” credit card purchases, including alcohol.
Former CEO Richard Topping was removed along with the entire board that gave Topping and three other executives $3.8 million severance pay. It was also discovered Cardinal gave out severance packages far beyond that as well, according to the Charlotte Observer. At the time, Cardinal board chair Lucy Drake said they always “pay market” for severance pay and that the bonuses were “market.”
The organization has also come under fire in recent months from Mecklenburg County as Assistant County Manager Anthony Trotman detailed several problems the county has had with Cardinal.
Trotman said at a February meeting that Cardinal has routinely “failed to provide adequate help for some of Mecklenburg’s neediest residents.”
According to the Charlotte Observer, “Trotman also noted almost 130 children who were abandoned or neglected last year received ‘emergency placements.’ Yet a number of those youth were denied access to care or received delayed care, he said.”
“The county (Mecklenburg) paid for ongoing care and emergency placements — some of which could have been funded by Cardinal if their provider network was adequate and willing to accept our youth,” Trotman said.
Cardinal was not invited to this Mecklenburg county commission meeting.
“What we really want is a constructive engagement with our community partners,” Trey Sutten, Cardinal’s CEO, told the Observer. “We’re disappointed they elected to do it this way."