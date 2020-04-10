CHARLOTTE – Cardinal Innovations Healthcare announced Thursday the availability of **ASK, a mental health crisis and emergency line to increase access to mental health care and best support the health and wellness of all who live in the community.
**ASK is designed to be the mental health equivalent to the convenience of dialing 9-1-1 for urgent physical care needs when crises arise. The 24/7/365 resource is staffed by licensed clinicians who can help assess the immediate need of the caller and then connect them to a network of providers designed to provide the care they need. Individuals in a mental health crisis often resort to emergency settings that may not be equipped to help them appropriately and can result in individuals not receiving the right care at the right time in the right setting.
As an integral part of the public health system, **ASK is one of the ways Cardinal is showing their commitment to ensuring that vulnerable individuals get the immediate help they need.
“During this time when so many are struggling to get access to care of every kind, we looked for solutions to equip our community with a resource for mental health emergency situations,” said Trey Sutten, Cardinal Innovations CEO. “The stakes are incredibly high as we seek to help ensure health and wellness for our members and their families but also support our hospital partners and communities. **Ask is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and our effort to make Emergency Departments available for those in the most acute need.”
Cardinal Innovations Healthcare provides access to Medicaid and state-funded benefits, providers and supports for more than 825,000 individuals with complex needs. Using a community-based model of care management, Cardinal Innovations seeks to improve the health and wellness of its members by collaborating with local providers and stakeholders. Recognized for operational excellence, innovative solutions and a focus on outcomes for members, as well as accuracy and speed of payments to providers, Cardinal Innovations is proud to serve North Carolina’s most vulnerable citizens. For more information, visit cardinalinnovations.org.
“We are proud to continue to partner with our members, providers, and communities to address the impact of COVID-19,” Melissa Marshburn Bunker, Regional Executive for Cardinal, said in a press release. “In addition to our broad efforts in partnership with DHHS to ensure provider stability, member access to care, and community support, Cardinal Innovations is taking immediate steps to respond to the rapidly increasing need for mental health services.”
She continued: “Thank you for your continued partnership as we work together to improve the health and wellness of our members and our communities.”