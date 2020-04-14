HARRISBURG — With unemployment hitting an all-time high over the last few weeks due to COVID-19 shutdowns in the area, House candidate Gail Young and her team are focusing less on politics and more on helping those in need.
Young — who is a Democratic candidate running for North Carolina’s 83rd House District candidacy for NC House District 83 — and her supporters have begun a food drive to help out the Harrisburg Community Food Pantry and will look to aid Cooperative Christian Ministry in the future as well.
All of their help with be at acceptable social distance as well, of course, as everyone in the area tries to be as conscientious of other’s health while helping provide for certain needs.
“I am so proud to announce that in over two evenings of phone calls, our volunteers were able to connect with over 70 households who volunteered to donate to our food drive, by leaving nonperishable items on their porches that our campaign is picking up to deliver directly to the Harrisburg Community Food Pantry,” Young said in a press release. “Families are struggling to make ends meet more than ever, and it is critical we come together to tackle food insecurity in Cabarrus County.”
With as many people out of work as there are due to mass gatherings being limited to 10 people in the state, it can be very difficult for individuals to put food on the table.
Organizations like Harrisburg Food Pantry and CCM do all they can to alleviate some of the stress and provide food for those in need.
However, while some struggle to put food on the table, others may have problems giving in times like this due to their own sources of income being limited either by pay cuts, hour cuts or even being furloughed.
The need does not stop in the area and CCM and Harrisburg Community Food Pantry still need donations to help provide for others.
“If you’ve seen the grocery stores, you know they didn’t have much left to give us. So our shelves are really getting bare now,” Food Pantry volunteer Karen Lindsay told the Independent Tribune’s Victoria Young a couple of weeks ago.
The good thing is people are still giving across the area. Some like the Jeffries family are providing food with help from the community while restaurants and churches are donating as well.
But this is not a one-time need that food pantries have. They are in need of constant donations and Gail Young’s team is looking to provide continuous help.
“The most important thing right now, to me and our volunteers, is finding ways we can support the folks in our community financially impacted due to coronavirus. We want to help however we can, knowing that we’re all in this together.”
Harrisburg Community Food Pantry has two locations at Rocky River Presbyterian Church at 7940 Rocky River Road and Harrisburg United Methodist at 4560 NC-49.
The pantry opens Mondays at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Rocky River Presbyterian Church is open for donations Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Harrisburg United Methodist is open for donations Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cooperative Christian Ministry is at 246 County Club Drive Northeast in Concord.
CCM’s Crisis Center in Concord serves as the warehouse for most of their food. They accept all donations at that site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday thru Friday.