The crowd that surrounded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Concord yesterday was a mix of residents and local leaders. Families that sat in groups with their children or dogs. Others stood holding signs reading “Love is the Answer”.
Pastors from multiple churches in the area were scheduled to speak, along with Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek.
Concord Mayor Bill C. Dusch and NC State Senator Paul Newton and Concord police Chaplin Lonnie Clouse were also in attendance.
The vigil was organized by CFA Dean of Students Corey Gaston and St. Martin’s Celtic Catholic Church Pastor Josh White. The location for the vigil was intentional and formed the foundation for their message: unity, truth, hope and peace. These words are engraved in the pillars of the memorial.
Pastor Solomon McAuley from Zion Hill AME Zion Church opened the vigil in prayer. As he stood at the mic and metal stand that functioned as a makeshift pulpit, he welcomed the group and clearly stated the goal of the vigil.
“This is a beautiful picture, from where I’m standing,” McAuley said. “But we cannot get blindsided about the fact that we are in a place in our nation, in our communities, that’s scary.”
In a plane black T-shirt and jeans, he purposefully did not wear any clergy clothes because, he said, people treat him a little different when he does.
He continued his message, asking the community to put actions behind their prayers and have tough conversations.
“Prayer is great but I challenge all of us to have a real dialogue, some dialogue that would challenge us, some dialogue that would make us upset, some dialogue that will make us uncomfortable, some dialogue that would bring about real change in our communities,” he said.
He asked for everyone to leave where they were sitting or standing to find someone they did not know and stand with them for the rest of the vigil. The crowd buzzed with greetings and short introductions as people shuffled to new spots.
When Gaston made his way to the stand he opened with the definition of Concord saying that its formal meaning is an agreement or harmony between people or groups.
“Our city has been blessed with a name sake that inspires within me a fervent desire to see its name remain a reality for all of us that inhabit it,” he Gaston said.
He looked to the memorial behind him and said each pillar – unity, truth, hope and peace – was holding up King’s dream.
And King’s dream, he said, was the depiction of the life Jesus lived as an example to his followers. He said that the culture of today is far different from the culture that King experienced. Because of that, the message today will be different from what King presented.
“I worship with every tribe, with every tongue, with every nation, and we no longer worship in segregated spaces nor do we live in a segregated world. So to that end, the message of yesterday cannot be applied to the problems of today,” he said.
That new message, he said, is one of love, and that love is a result of what he termed as righteous obedience to Jesus’ teachings.
“Jesus told us exactly how to do it and why to do it, but many have missed it. Jesus said in John 13 versus 34-35, He said ‘Let me give you now a new command.’ And it is three simple words, ‘Love one another.’"
He said the only way to achieve unity is to purposefully choose love.
But love was not always what people in the church chose, said White. He recounted the ways people who identified as Christian have failed to speak out on racial injustice.
“If we had been vocal over the last 50 years, we might not be experiencing what is happening in our country today. If we had stood side by side with our black brothers and sisters, we might not be standing here right now,” he said.
He recounted a time in 2016 when he interviewed a black man to be his co-pastor in another church. A member, acting as a representative, informed him that people were uncomfortable with hiring a black man.
“The white Christian community has allowed the voices of racism in our churches to overwhelm the truth of God’s kingdom. Our churches have been silent. And, God forgive me, I have been silent,” he concluded.
Toward the end of the vigil, Gacek made his way to the podium.
“I want to start off by making something crystal clear. What happened in Minnesota the killing of George Floyd, was indefensible,” he said. “I watched that video of the last nine minutes of George Floyd’s life before he was killed and each time I see it, I get angrier and angrier – as I am sure you do. For a few days I felt as though it was the summer of 2014 all over again.”
Gacek referenced that summer when Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, was shot buy a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. He said that police departments across the country had tried to build better relationships in the communities since then. And while there was progress, it wasn’t enough or there wouldn’t be a need for a vigil.
“What happened was a reminder that, yes, there is still work that has to be done here. But we have got to value the relationships that we had with each other,” he said. “And where those relationships are weak, we have to work to make them strong. And where our relationships are strong, we have to work to make them unbreakable.”
Earlier in the vigil, Pastor Angela Pierce, founder of Arukah Ministries, brought the Concord police officers that were present at the vigil and prayed over them and asked the crowd to reach out a hand to pray.
But before she concluded her time at the pulpit, she implored the crowd to take to heart the call to not just pray but do.
“Hear me, if all you do is come to a rally and then go home and you do nothing else, you haven’t done anything,” she said. “Post some pictures on social media to say you were here, awesome. That means nothing”