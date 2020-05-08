RALEIGH – With the passage of the 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Act Cabarrus County and 96 North Carolina counties will be receiving funds, according to a press release from N.C. Rep. Dr. Kristin Baker (R-Cabarrus).
Baker, a member of the state COVID-19 Task Force, announced Friday that Cabarrus County will be receiving $3,771,761 to cover immediate expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ninety-seven of North Carolina’s counties will receive funding through the 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Act, which established a $300-million Local Government Coronavirus Reserve. Half of the reserve is being directly distributed to counties.
“COVID-19 has impacted every county in North Carolina, and every county has different needs. While the $3,771,761 secured for Cabarrus County will not be able to cover all of our needs, this is vital funding to help Cabarrus meet its emergency response needs,” Baker said.
Counties that did not receive funds from the federal CARES Act are eligible for a base payment of $250,000 with additional money allocated based on per capita population.
The money can only be used to offset coronavirus-related costs including, but not limited to, establishing temporary medical facilities, testing, disinfecting public areas, public safety measures, and purchasing and distributing protective supplies. Counties can allocate portions of the funds to municipalities for those expenses.
The funding is part of a nearly $1.6 billion COVID-19 relief package that was unanimously approved by the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper earlier this week. The overall bill provides significant new resources across the state to support hospitals, research, testing, small businesses, school nutrition and much more.
Other counties nearby will be receiving the following amounts: Mecklenburg, more than $193.7 million; Stanly, more than $1.27 million; Rowan, more than $2.56 million; Iredell, nearly $3.21 million; and Union, more than $4.15 million.