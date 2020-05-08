CONCORD – In the coronavirus pandemic wake, the Class of 2020 has forgone many traditional rites of passage for seniors, but a Cabarrus County teacher didn’t want graduates to feel neglected.
Matt Riggins, a social studies teacher for Cabarrus County, put together an Adopt a Senior event through Facebook for Cabarrus graduates.
He got the idea after seeing a Union County Facebook group that was holding a similar event. Although Riggins has taught in Cabarrus for two years, he formerly worked as a teacher at Parkwood High School for 11 years. When he saw the group on social media he reached out to Stephanie Hargus, the group’s coordinator, to see what it was all about.
She explained that the group facilitated senior adoptions – meaning local residents helped graduating senior celebrate by giving encouragement and goodies.
Seniors could fill out an interest form to indicate their favorite, candy, food, shops, restaurants, hobbies and other categories to give adopters an idea on what they liked.
Adopters then dropped off celebratory baskets to their assigned seniors.
“After speaking with her I thought somebody should do this for Cabarrus,” Riggins said. “I waited to see if somebody else would do it, but then I decided to jump on it.”
But if he was going to do it, he was going to need some help. He discussed the idea with some fellow teachers during a virtual meeting and asked them to get the word out. Later Renee Goss – after hearing about the Adopt a Senior group – volunteered to help Riggins coordinate the adoptions.
Riggins put the Facebook group together and created a similar interest form to Union County’s so adopters didn’t have to shop blindly for their seniors. He and Renee also created the criteria for how the adoptions would go.
Any high school or college senior enrolled in a public school, private school or home school is allowed to participate. A post can be shared in the Facebook group notifying the community of a graduating senior. A senior is given a form to fill out. After a senior is assigned to two adopters, the adopters are provided with the form.
After taking a day to make sure the Facebook group was ready, Riggins opened the page. Posts about seniors and willing adopters started flooding in.
“It caught on fast,” he said. “For about 3 days, neither Renee nor I did anything but this. She has a job and I’m still teaching as best as any of us can. We traded off shifts.”
Watching families send posts to the group about their seniors and seeing members of the community immediately raise their hand to adopt them was rewarding for Riggins.
“It was really cool. We would have seniors post and within a few minutes we would have two adopters,” he said. “I think this says a lot about the community. I have seen a lot of elementary school teachers who taught these kids 8 or 9 years ago asking to adopt them which is cool.”
Goss also felt great appreciation for the way the community has responded to the event.
“It has been such a rewarding experience,” she said. “This community has shown up in a big way and the positivity and celebration around our seniors has been incredible and inspiring. We have taken a negative situation and hopefully made a positive impact.”
Currently the group has 636 adopted seniors posted and two seniors who are not yet adopted. But Riggins wants to keep reaching out to the community to find more seniors.
“I hope this finds the people in our communities that are under served. Right now, many of the seniors who are adopted have their families to connect them with this event,” he said. “But I know there are students out there who may not have that privilege. That is where the community can get involved. They know who those kids are. I don’t. Hopefully, we can get adopters connect with those students.”
Families, friends or other people who may know a Cabarrus senior can join the Facebook group and share a post at https://www.facebook.com/groups/624720944777480/.