The Cabarrus County Board of Education will meet for an emergency session today, March 15, at 12:30 p.m.
The board is expected to discuss COVID-19 and how classes will proceed.
The meeting will be held at the Education Center at 4401 Old Airport Road, Concord.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board voted Friday to start its spring break Thursday, March 19 and continue through Friday, March 27. The one-week spring break replaces the spring break originally scheduled for April.
Cabarrus County Schools’ spring break isn’t scheduled until April 10.