When Governor Roy Cooper extended the closure of schools until May 15 there opened up an immediate long-term need for childcare in Cabarrus County especially for hospital workers and other essential personnel.
Childcare centers in the area are doing all they can to help out and the Cabarrus Partnership for Children will aid in any way it can to assist in finding a place for children to stay.
“If we don’t have someone taking care of our children there’s nobody to take care of them,” Ann Benfield, Executive Director of Cabarrus Partnership for Children, said Tuesday.
The state has not yet ordered childcare centers closed. Many of these establishments are privately owned and some have shut down over the last couple of weeks, but the need for them still exists.
Hospital workers have to report to their jobs just as non-certified staff does at schools. Benfield said many individuals set up care for their children by getting help from friends and family over the last 10 days.
But when schools shut down for essentially the next two months Monday, that option became less practical for many people in the state.
Cabarrus Partnership for Children provides programs in early education, family support and health, but they also are able to connect people to childcare service providers to find a place for those who may not have one.
Again, these childcare centers don’t have to stay open but many are because they know there is a need.
“I think a lot of them are going to try to stay open and help with the folks that are really needing care,” Benfield said. “We’ve got some amazingly great childcare providers in the community that just really, really want to be of service and really, really want to help.”
Benfield and her associates have contact with every childcare center in the county that serves children aged 0 through 5, but with the closing of Kids Plus with the closure of schools, there has been an influx of need in the last couple of weeks.
Cabarrus Partnership for Children can help connect those looking for help with centers in the county, but the state also set up a help line Monday which will connect individuals with providers.
That number is toll free at 1-888-600-1685. It is active Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it connects those looking for places for infants all the way up to 12 years old.
Or if you need more help you can contact Benfield and her team at 704-933-8278. Select Option 1 when calling. If they do not answer it will immediately go to a home phone and they will return your call as soon as they can.
They have been forced out of the office due to all the changes over the last two weeks and will work from home to help out.
“We (will continue to try) to help folks find care and private childcare centers so that they can continue to work,” Benfield said.