KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus Meals on Wheels is kicking off its capital campaign to support the purchase and remodeling of a new office and commercial kitchen.
“Meeting the needs of the seniors and disabled adults in our community in our current space is an ever-increasing challenge”, said Executive Director Kimberly Strong. “Due to the physical limitation of the current facility coupled with consistent growth over the years , we have been in pursuit of a new building and location that can adequately serve our needs. We have secured an ideal location but renovation is required to make it our home.”
Cabarrus Meals on Wheels will be moving to 342 Penny Lane, Concord, to a building that will triple the size of the current facility.
The new building will be the sole location for the agency. It will be the central location for the 31 delivery routes throughout Cabarrus County. The new building will allow Cabarrus Meals on Wheels to serve volunteers and clients better through a new volunteer information area, a large commercial kitchen for better meal prep, and private offices for administration. The new building will offer a designated pet food room for storage of donated pet food and a designated room for holiday and birthday gifts for clients.
The Campaign is structured so that the community can contribute to one or more specific target areas of their choice through naming and recognition opportunities. “The generosity of our community continues to amaze us”, added Strong. Cabarrus Meals on Wheels relies on the kindness of individual donors, grants and foundations. Financial pledges have been received……but much more is needed to reach the goal.
The launch of the public phase of the campaign comes as the organization is more than two thirds percent of the way toward its final goal of $2.5 million. The goal will allow the purchase of the building, up fit of commercial kitchen and equipment.
Cabarrus Meals on Wheels is a private nonprofit organization serving Cabarrus County since 1974, the Meals on Wheels program serves a hot lunch each weekday to homebound seniors and disabled adults. This is accomplished by caring volunteers who use their own gas and donate their time to ensure that their neighbors are receiving food and that someone is checking on them. Visit cabarrusmow.org for more information or ways to volunteer.