CABARRUS COUNTY — Cabarrus County Manager Mike Downs presented the proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year at Monday’s board of commissioners work session. It gives a better picture on how the shutdown due to COVID-19 has affected the area.
“We propose this budget amid the COVID-19 pandemic — an event unlike any of the last 100 years,” Downs said. “COVID-19 has hurt the county’s major revenues — property and sales tax.”
Downs said he expects sales tax collected by the county to be down 17 percent from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year ’21.
That is a projected loss of $8 million in revenue, with the sales tax amounting to $52,785,613 in 2020 and projected to be $44,026,620 in 2021.
One fortunate thing is an increase in property values, both commercial and residential, which amounted to a projected 17 percent increase.
However, the county expects to fall short of that projection due to lower collection rates and fewer new-car purchases. The property tax rate will remain at a proposed 74 cents.
For owners of a $210,000 house (the median single-family assessed home value in Cabarrus), that equates to $1,554 a year in county property tax.
“We are a resilient community,” Downs said. “As we have done many times in the past, Cabarrus will move forward through strategic planning and investment.”
The total proposed budget is $276 million.
The budget will include the following new investments:
Education» Increased educator pay supplements — Includes funds for a 0.5 percent increase in county-paid supplements to educators employed by the Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City school districts. With this year’s increase to the county-paid portion, the proposed FY21 pay supplement for Cabarrus County Schools will be 10 percent (includes a 0.5 percent increase from the Cabarrus County Schools District) and Kannapolis City Schools will be 7 percent. Because the state pays teachers consistently across the state, the local supplement helps attract and retain teachers.
» Open/operate new schools — Includes funds to open and operate Hickory Ridge Elementary and West Cabarrus High beginning in August 2020. The county will also fund a school resource officer at Hickory Ridge Elementary and a nurse at each school.
» Maintain school operations — Includes funds to maintain operations for Cabarrus County Schools, Kannapolis City Schools and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. This is a 2 percent increase from last year.
Quality-of-life services
» New courthouse — Includes funds and positions to operate a new courthouse starting in January 2023. To maintain security and safety in the larger facility, the new courthouse will require additional positions, including:
22 deputies and three sergeants to secure the building.
Seven custodians to clean the building.
Two mechanics to keep building systems operating efficiently.
A technical specialist.
The county will fill these positions as needed and apply the balance of funds to one-time capital projects in FY21 and FY22.
» Cabarrus Health Alliance — Includes funds to increase school nurse benefits and hours, provide an additional 1 percent match for employee retirement, change two school nurse positions from part time to full time, and fund school nurses for Hickory Ridge Elementary and West Cabarrus High.
» Extending hours at the Midland branch of the library — Includes funds for a new full-time library assistant. This allows the branch to remain open an hour later in the evenings and have an additional operating day each week.
» Salvation Army Center of Hope — Includes a one-time payment to help build a new homeless shelter that serves families and children.
County workforce
» Appropriate pay — Includes funds to pay staffers at levels that match similar positions across the state. Also funds a 1 percent cost-of-living adjustment and performance pay scale of up to 4 percent for employees.
» New support — Includes funds for 42 positions to meet service demand. These positions will remain vacant until the county reviews first-quarter revenue and confirms the positions are sustainable.
Essential building projects
» Community Investment Fund — Includes a $40 million payment from the General Fund to the CIF for current and future debt and other one-time capital projects.
Capital projects include:
» EMS headquarters — Includes $2.5 million in FY21 for design and $14 million in FY22 for construction.
» Frank Liske Park updates — Includes $1.64 million in FY21 to replace water and sewer lines, playground equipment, miniature golf course, restrooms, snack bar and offices. Another $4 million in FY22 will replace the boathouse and build a new boardwalk, bridge and splash pad.
» Future library expansion — Includes $10 million in FY22 to address capacity and service delivery at our libraries. The project requires additional funds for operations and staffing.
» New high school — Includes $4.58 million in FY22 to design a new high school for Cabarrus County Schools and $70 million in FY24 for construction.
» R. Brown McAllister Elementary replacement — Includes $450,000 in FY21 for site development and $30 million in FY22 for construction of the new school.
» West Cabarrus Library and Senior Center — Includes $2.5 million in FY21 to design a shared building and $25 million in FY24 to build or purchase a building. The project requires additional funds for operations and staffing.
Keep up with the budgetCommissioners decided to hold virtual budget work sessions Tuesday and Thursday this week from 4-8 p.m. The sessions allow the board to discuss details of the proposed budget with management and external funded agencies.
The board will hold a public hearing and vote on the proposed budget during a virtual meeting June 15 at 6:30 p.m. The public can provide input during the public hearing and informal public comment periods by:
Phone: Call 704-920-2023, pin 1234, while the meeting is in progress.
Video meeting: Email publiccomment@cabarruscounty.us by 5 p.m. Thursday, June 11, to schedule a time.
Email: Send comments to publiccomment@cabarruscounty.us by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.
A final budget must be adopted by June 30. FY21 runs from July 1 through June 30, 2021.
The county will offer a virtual Government 101 course Tuesday, June 9, and Thursday, June 11, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The series will use active presentations and demonstrations that inform participants on how the county creates a budget, explains details of the FY21 budget and gives residents the opportunity to participate in open discussions with the county manager and commissioners.
To register for Government 101, call 704-920-2336.