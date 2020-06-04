The Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council announced this year’s Gold Award Girl Scouts. The prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting and challenges girls ages 14-17 to initiate meaningful, sustainable change locally, nationally and globally through their own unique ‘Take Action’ projects. This award is only available to Girl Scouts.
“Our Gold Award Girl Scouts are remarkable young women who have earned this recognition as a result of their commitment to their community, their passion for problem solving and their fearlessness,” said Angela Woods, CEO of Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council. “Each of them exemplify what being a Girl Scout is all about and we are extremely proud of them.”
This year’s Cabarrus County Gold Award recipients are:
· Allyson Jaynes: Allyson partnered with a local school to expand their aquaponics program (a sustainable method of raising fish and plants in the same system) and bring awareness about aquaponics to others. By building a larger greenhouse, more food can now be harvested in a shorter amount of time for local food banks. Through her project, the school was also able to enhance their aquaponics curriculum and other organizations have been inspired to begin aquaponics programs. Alyson is from Harrisburg and is with Troop 232.
· Bethany Buckland: Bethany’s project benefits infants in the neonatal intensive care unit at a local hospital by bringing awareness about needed items and creating a sustainable system to provide them. She taught others how to crochet items (hats, blankets, burial pouches, and octopi), and she created posters for the hospital with a QR code leading visitors to her website for instructions. A local knitting group and others are continuing to provide items to the NICU on an ongoing basis. Bethany is from Concord and is with Troop 232.
· Allyson Johnson: Allyson’s project teaches children to sew while also providing needed items to a local hospital. She targeted children in grades 4 and up and implemented sewing classes where they learned the art of sewing. The items created were then donated to the hospital. She partnered with a local group who is dedicated to continuing the sewing events to help children learn to sew and will also donate what they make to the hospital. Alyson is from Harrisburg and is with Troop 232.
· Meredith Sheridan: Meredith’s project brings awareness to the need for foster families in her area, especially for teens. As part of her project, she designed a room at Cabarrus County Child Welfare so that foster children now have a nice and comfortable waiting area with books and games. It also has computer access for teens seeking employment. Along with her community presentations, the “media buzz” about her project is bringing attention to the need for more foster families. Meredith is from Concord and is with Troop 334.
· Ramsey Shirley: Ramsey’s project is helping to save lives by providing free Hands-Only CPR classes to the public. The classes teach citizens proper techniques, how to take charge by telling others to call 911, and more. She partnered with her local fire department to provide this service to the community, and they are continuing to hold these classes on a quarterly basis. She distributed information packets about her project to other agencies to inspire similar life-saving action. Ramsey is from Concord and is with Troop Indies – Cab 2.