Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery (also known as Cabarrus Memorial Gardens) hosted its annual Mother’s Day luminary event on Saturday, May 9. The event, which was open to anyone in the community, was modified to a drive-through opportunity in light of COVID19 precautions. Despite that, nearly 250 luminary bags lined the main entryway off Highway 73E near the corner of Cold Springs Road. When the sun sank at 8:15 p.m., the bags could be seen glowing with soft amber lights throughout the remainder of the night.
“The Mother’s Day luminary event is one of our favorite things to do each year” said Dan Sullivan, owner of Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery. “It’s such a simple but beautiful way for us to pay special tribute to moms, grandmothers—and really any of our lost loved ones. Next year we plan to once again offer the community the opportunity to decorate a bag in advance of the event, but this year it was safer to go with the plain white bags and a drive-through approach in light of the pandemic.”
Sullivan went on to say that he and the staff are planning something for Father’s Day weekend this year as well. “Right now we’re tossing around ideas, so watch the website and Facebook to see what we come up with. We’ve been asked for years to host something for Father’s Day, so this year we’re going to rise to the occasion and make that a reality.”