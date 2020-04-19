Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) will be awarding two college scholarships of $1,000 each this spring.
One scholarship will be awarded to a youth applicant who is currently in their senior year of high school or in college with no break in his/her formal education. The other will be for an adult applicant, who is an individual who is starting or returning to school to further his/her education. Previous applicants and/or recipients may reapply each year that they remain in school.
The purpose of the scholarship is to assist students in obtaining a degree at any North Carolina college, in any field of study, with priority given to Family, Consumer and Human Sciences and other related fields such as: nutrition/foods, human development, aging, clothing, interior design. Part-time students must carry no less than six (6) hours per semester and full-time students must carry no less than twelve (12) hours per semester.
Applications are available at North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W. Concord, NC 28027 weekdays. Applications must be completed and returned by Thursday, April 30, to: ECA Scholarship Committee, 715 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord. Applicants should include 3 letters of reference and an official high school/college transcripts.
For additional information contact NC Cooperative Extension 704-920-3310 weekdays, or any Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association member.