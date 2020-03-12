Cabarrus County has modified its public event schedule to follow the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommendation that those over 65 or those with underlying health conditions avoid large gatherings.
As Wednesday at 5 p.m., the following events are canceled:
· Friday and Saturday night dances at the Cabarrus County Senior Center, Concord (canceled indefinitely)
· March 19 CPR and QPR training hosted by Cabarrus County EMS
The Cabarrus Health Alliance says there are no reported cases of coronavirus in Cabarrus County currently.