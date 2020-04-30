CABARRUS COUNTY — More than $165,000 will be handed out to local nonprofits as part of the Cabarrus COVID-19 Response Fund, it was announced Thursday.
This makes more than $335,000 given out in two waves of fundraising by the response fund in association with the Cabarrus County Community Foundation — a regional affiliate of Foundation for the Carolinas — and United Way of Central Carolina.
Eighteen local nonprofits will receive funding as part of the donation.
Grant awards are determined by a Response Fund Committee, made up of the Cabarrus County Community Foundation’s board of advisers and representatives from United Way of Central Carolinas. The committee is co-chaired by Vernon Russell, board chair of the Cabarrus County Community Foundation, and Brian Floyd, Cabarrus County chair for the United Way of Central Carolinas’ board of directors.
“These nonprofits are on the frontlines providing food, shelter, health care, education support and human services to those who need them the most,” Russell said. “These grants will ensure these nonprofit organizations can continue to serve our community. We must continue to support them at this crucial time.”
To donate to the fund, visit fftc.org/CabarrusGives.
The most recent donations are as follows:
$5,000 to Amazing Grace Advocacy to ensure families continue to have access to staffers and mentors.
$10,000 to Cabarrus Big Brothers Big Sisters to provide mentor, advocacy and mental health support.
$5,000 to the Cabarrus Arts Council for emergency assistance to offset financial losses due to the pandemic.
$20,000 to Cabarrus Cooperative Christian Ministry to assist families with rent, mortgage and utility payments.
$1,500 to Cabarrus Rotary Charitable Works to purchase food for its food pantry.
$9,934 to Church of God Children’s Home of N.C. for medical supplies, utilities and food for the children it serves.
$5,000 to Classroom Central to supply 400 students at eight Kannapolis-area schools with kits that include school supplies, hygiene products and dental items.
$10,000 to Coltrane LIFE Center to retain trained staffers who work with seniors and adults with disabilities.
$20,000 to Community Free Clinic to purchase prescription medications and supplies for patients with chronic conditions.
$5,000 to Dream on 3 to provide virtual sports-related wishes for children with chronic illnesses, intellectual or developmental disabilities, or life-altering conditions.
$10,000 to El Puente Hispano to distribute food vouchers and groceries to undocumented immigrant families in need.
$10,000 to Esther’s Heart for Transformation Ministry to purchase food for distribution to families and seniors.
$5,000 to Families First in Cabarrus County to provide curriculum, craft and meal deliveries to families to promote healing together and decrease chances of child abuse or neglect.
$10,000 to Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County to help cover construction costs for affordable homes for low-income families.
$4,380 to Hope Haven to sustain its long-term substance-abuse recovery program for men.
$5,000 to Piedmont Residential Development Center for extra staffing to continue daily routine schedules for children with disabilities.
$15,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina for the creation of food boxes for distribution to families and seniors.
$15,000 to The Salvation Army Concord to provide shelter and human services to those in need.
“As these grants show, it is vitally important that we come together as a community to continue to help those who need it the most,” said Brian Floyd. “These nonprofits are often providing valuable resources to people who have nowhere else to turn. We are appreciative of all who have given to the fund so far and encourage continued support in this time of need.”
The Cabarrus COVID-19 Response Fund is accepting applications from eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations for a third grant cycle. For this phase, the committee anticipates awarding grants up to $10,000. However, it will consider larger requests for exceptional applications that would be impactful to residents of Cabarrus County. To apply, visit fftc.org/grants and click Apply Now. On the next page, select “Cabarrus County COVID-19” in the Grant Program Name dropdown field. Completed applications must be submitted by this Thursday, April 30, at 5 p.m.
To give to the fund and learn more, visit fftc.org/CabarrusGives. Corporations and foundations that want to make a donation can contact Kindl Detar, vice president of planned giving at FFTC, at 704-973-4581 or kdetar@fftc.org; or Kellie Cartwright, Cabarrus County regional development director at United Way of Central Carolinas at 704-786-4179 or kcartwright@uwcentralcarolinas.org.