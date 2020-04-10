CONCORD – $170,000 has been awarded to 19 local nonprofits in the first round of grants from the Cabarrus COVID-19 Response Fund. The fund was established through a partnership between the Cabarrus County Community Foundation – a regional affiliate of Foundation For The Carolinas – and United Way of Central Carolinas.
Since launching on March 22, the Cabarrus COVID-19 Response Fund has raised nearly $500,000 to support those impacted by the pandemic. Local nonprofits serving the community are already experiencing increased needs as local unemployment rates increase, stay-at-home orders cause disruptions, the economy tightens and those without health insurance face additional challenges.
The initial round of awards was distributed as direct grants to Cabarrus County 501(c)3 nonprofits impacted by the pandemic. Future grant awards will be distributed through a competitive grant cycle. For more information or a grant application, contact krussell@fftc.org.
Awards were approved by a Response Fund Committee, made up of the Cabarrus County Community Foundation’s Board of Advisors and representatives from United Way of Central Carolinas. The committee is co-chaired by Vernon Russell, board chair of the Cabarrus County Community Foundation, and Brian Floyd, board chair of the United Way of Central Carolinas. To give to the fund, visit fftc.org/CabarrusGives.
“Thanks to the generosity of all who have given so far, we are able to get money to organizations serving people in need,” Russell said. “However, we have more to do. This pandemic will potentially have devastating results across our community. So, we urge all who can to give to this important cause.”
“The most important thing regarding this first round of grants is that we act quickly and get the money flowing to local nonprofits in desperate need of help,” Floyd said. “Nonprofits are being hit hard to assist those in dire need, so it’s important this fund helps support them in this critical time.”
Grants from the Cabarrus COVID-19 Response Fund include:
- $3,000 to Big Brothers, Big Sisters to ensure families have direct access to staff and mentors.
- $10,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County to provide 200 dinners and breakfasts to families, along with mentoring phone calls and tutoring via videoconferencing.
- $3,000 to the Boy Scouts of America – Central NC Council for operational support to offset financial losses due to the pandemic.
- $31,930 to Cabarrus Cooperative Christian Ministry to support its food, financial and housing programs.
- $10,000 to the Cabarrus County Education Foundation to provide internet access for families in need, ensuring students can continue learning online during school closure.
- $10,000 to Cabarrus Meals on Wheels for additional food and safety equipment such as gloves, hand sanitizers and masks.
- $10,000 to Cabarrus Partnership for Children for thermometers, hand sanitizer, gloves and other safety and cleaning supplies for local childcare centers.
- $10,000 to Cabarrus Victims Assistance Network for staffing, food, utilities and supplies for its shelter, as well as to offset lost revenue due to the pandemic.
- $5,000 to Cannon Memorial YMCA for operational support to continue paying staff and to pivot its services to serve the community during the pandemic.
- $9,996 to Coltrane LIFE Center to ensure adult day care students continue to receive counseling, online mentoring and tutoring, delivered meals and hygiene products.
- $3,000 to Communities in Schools NC for food, academic support and care for students while schools are closed.
- $10,000 to Community Free Clinic for safety supplies and to help fund its telehealth network.
- $10,000 to El Puente Hispano to help distribute food vouchers and groceries to undocumented immigrant families in need.
- $3,000 to Families First in Cabarrus County to provide delivery of weekly parent/child engagement activities to 100 immigrant families over four weeks.
- $3,000 to Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County to offset loss of revenue from mortgage payments.
- $3,143 to Mental Health America of Central Carolinas for a staff member to serve families via teleconferencing, helping them access necessary treatment and resources.
- $10,000 to Opportunity House to support its food pantry and to offset lost income.
- $3,000 to the Arc of Union/Cabarrus for technology for at-home therapy, medical supplies and more for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
- $21,930 to Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties for operational costs to meet increased human services needs resulting from the pandemic.
To give to the fund and learn more, visit fftc.org/CabarrusGives. Corporations and foundations that wish to make a donation may contact Kindl Detar, vice president of planned giving at FFTC, at 704.973.4581 or kdetar@fftc.org; or Kellie Cartwright, Cabarrus County regional development director at United Way of Central Carolinas at 704.786.4179 or kcartwright@uwcentralcarolinas.org.
About the Cabarrus County Community Foundation
Established in 1989, the Cabarrus County Community Foundation benefits a wide range of charitable purposes in Cabarrus County. As an affiliate of Charlotte-based Foundation For The Carolinas, the Cabarrus County Community Foundation inspires philanthropy, increases charitable giving and strengthens the community. For more information please visit www.cabarruscounty-cf.org.
About United Way of Central Carolinas
United Way fights for the education, health and financial stability of every person in our region, improving lives by mobilizing the caring power of local communities in Charlotte/Mecklenburg, Mooresville/Lake Norman, and Anson, Cabarrus and Union counties. For more information, please visit uwcentralcarolinas.org.