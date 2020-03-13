Judge Martin B. (Marty) McGee and Judge Christy E. Wilhelm issued this statement Friday afternoon:
The Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court has entered an order curtailing court during the emerging public health threat.
As a result, all court scheduled in Cabarrus County is cancelled on Monday, March 16 except:
*Video First Appearances for those in jail and involuntary commitment hearings.
*Those needing emergency relief such as domestic violence matters can still apply to the court for relief on Monday.
Additional scheduling information will be provided shortly. Our Court shall remain open.