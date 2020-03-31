CABARRUS COUNTY — Students in the district will begin to learn new content online starting April 6.
All schools were closed by Governor Roy Cooper originally from March 16 to March 30 and that has since been extended to May 15 forcing educators to come up with new ways to educate their children.
Dr. Crystal Hill is the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for Cabarrus County Schools and she and her colleagues have been hard at work coming up with a new way of education over the last several weeks.
Throughout the last few days students have been engaged in supplemental learning online, but none of that has been for credit due to the fact the district could not be sure every student had access to WIFI or even devices to access their content.
Even before Gov. Cooper closed schools March 14, Hill and her co-workers were outlining a three-phase plan for teaching students in the district. Phase 1 was the initial two weeks of closure.
“During that two weeks we worked to set up a site with sample shells for online courses for our teachers,” Hill said. “We held office hours and provided them with a lot of structure and support, lots of expectations, professional development, that’s what they did for the past two weeks.”
The school district also took the time to find out which students needed devices to access online learning as well as narrow down which ones needed help with either setting up WIFI or finding a location to access it.
The district has more than 34,000 students and more than 14,000 Chromebooks were distributed over a three-day span last week.
Phase 2 of the district’s education plan began Monday and will conclude Friday.
“I think the best way to describe this (phase) is a sandbox,” Hill said. “Because for the majority of our teachers and the majority of our students, this is the first time that they’ve engaged in learning remotely ever, especially full time.
“So we wanted to provide an opportunity for teachers to also review content since they hadn’t been engaged with them for the past two weeks and they are delivering all that content via Canvas or Google Classroom.”
Phase 1 had an emphasis on district supplemental work while Phase 2 will focus on teacher supplemental work.
After that concludes the students and teachers will move into online learning starting Monday, April 6.
“Beginning April 6 will be new content,” Hill said. “So we will be expecting our teachers to pick up where they left off three weeks ago and deliver core instruction, again, through either Canvas or Google Classroom.”
There are still some things to iron our as some students still don’t have access to the internet. The district is working to pass out mobile hot spots to those individuals.
They are not 100 percent ready yet but it is their goal to be fully read to go at the end of Phase 2 on Friday.
“We already know of students who do not have access so principals currently have that and that’s the number that we’re working with to provide those hot spots,” Hill said. “So for K-8, the thing that we’ve done is (we’re) providing paper copies through i-Ready at home and we already use i-Ready in kindergarten through eighth grade here in Cabarrus County, but i-Ready at home has paper packets that they provided and so those are actually at print right now and will be available next week at the feeding sites and we’ll also deliver if there is no transportation.”
She continued: “One of the things that has been at the forefront of my head is 100 percent access to technology. — we’re really, really close. A hundred percent access to internet — not as close as the device but close. And then the last thing is 100 percent sure that all of our students are in a safe learning environment.
“And so that’s the piece I think that’s always very difficult because I’m not saying that our students are in unsafe places, but it’s not…I don’t know about your house, but my house, it’s been hard for me to focus at home, it’s just a different environment, so those are the three main pieces that we’re making sure are at the forefront of all of the decisions we make.”
The question then is: After the district is 100 percent confident that students and teachers have the access they need to devices and WIFI and are in a comfortable teaching and learning environment, what will the education look like?
“I think the thought is that people will think, ‘Oh we just flip a switch and it will be just like it was before,’” Hill said.
She continued: “Nothing could ever replace an excellent teacher with groups of students sitting in front of them each and every day. There’s no way that you can replicate that, there’s no way that you can change that, just that impact of the human touch is so powerful.
“But our teachers have definitely risen to the occasion and they have worked really, really hard to make sure that their content is available to students through these platforms.”
Hill and her colleagues are also asking teachers to ease their way into this process.
The district doesn’t want a teacher posting a 45-minute lesson at the risk of losing students’ attention since it would be tougher to ask an instructor to stop for questions.
They are asking teachers to only do 20-minute mini lessons and make sure to “scaffold the activities to support their learning.”
This hasn’t been an easy time for anyone. Districts have had to wait for guidance from the state for what to do because Cooper took over control when he closed down the schools.
That has messed with hourly workers’ pay and even given others a lot of stress based off of having to completely adjust what they do every day.
But Hill has been so impressed with the district’s teachers and how much they have persevered throughout truly uncharted territory.
“Our teachers are resilient, they are brilliant, they are creative, they are passionate, they’re caring, they’re compassionate and they’re selfless,” she said. “If you think about the last two weeks, all of our teachers have, in essence, become first-year teachers again because they’ve been put into a situation they’ve never been in before.
“They’re risk takers. And so they’ve had to just climb all the way to the top of the diving board and just jump.”
She continued: “Someone in the office said to me, she said, ‘Crystal, I just can’t wait to see what our teachers are going to do. They’re just so great, I can’t wait.’ And I said, ‘You’re exactly right, I can’t wait to see what our teachers do. And our students and our families, we just have such a great community and it’s just really great to see everybody coming together.”