Concord – Superintendent Chris Lowder announced the following personnel changes today. These changes are effective July 1, 2020.
Bret Butch, assistant principal at Concord High School, will transfer to West Cabarrus High School.
Butch has worked as an assistant principal at Concord High School since joining CCS in 2012. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant principal in Gaston County Schools and as middle school math teacher in Gaston County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo and a master’s degree from Gardner-Webb University.
Krista Eason, assistant principal at Harrisburg Elementary School, will transfer to Carl A. Furr Elementary School, replacing Lisa Moore, who will retire at the end of the school year.
Eason joined CCS in 1998 as a classroom teacher at Harrisburg Elementary School. She became the school’s instructional technology facilitator in 2012 before moving into her current role in 2016.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a master’s degree from East Carolina University.
April Dawn Raney, assistant principal at Charles E. Boger Elementary School, will transfer to Hickory Ridge Elementary School.
Raney began her career as a classroom teacher at Mount Pleasant Elementary School in 2001. She also worked as a principal intern and interim assistant principal at Rocky River Elementary School. She also served as an interim administrator at Central Cabarrus and Northwest Cabarrus High Schools before beginning her current assignment at Boger Elementary in 2018.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University and master’s degrees from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and High Point University.
Laura Ruble, assistant principal at A.T. Allen Elementary School, will transfer to Cox Mill High School, replacing Casey Campbell, who transferred to Weddington Hills Elementary School in January.
Ruble joined CCS as a principal intern at Concord Middle School in 2013. The following year, she was named assistant principal at C.C. Griffin Middle School before beginning her tenure at A.T. Allen Elementary in 2016. Laura began her career as a classroom teacher in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in 2007.
She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where she also was named a North Carolina Principal Fellow.
Renae White, dean of students at Central Cabarrus High School, will transfer to Harold E. Winkler Middle School.
White joined Cabarrus County Schools in 2016, serving as the assistant band director at Central Cabarrus High School and the band director and head coach for girls’ basketball at C.C. Griffin Middle School. He moved into his current role in 2019. Prior to joining CCS, he worked as an assistant band director and band director in Mooresville Graded Schools District.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and is currently enrolled in a master’s degree program at the university.
Congratulations to these administrators on their new assignments!