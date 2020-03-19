Cabarrus County Schools has added eight new stops for distributing lunches while schools are closed until March 30.
CCS announced the additions Thursday morning. They will first be active Friday.
The new locations are:
- Mount Pleasant High School
- Royal Oaks Elementary School
- Huntington Apartments (1100 Crystalwood Ct NW, Concord)
- Waters Edge (100 Waterview Dr, Concord)
- Greens of Concord II (Intersection of Norman Point NE and Kite Ct NE, Concord)
- Silver Maples MHP (Intersection of Plantation Rd NW and Tisdale Way NW)
- Whitehurst MHP (Intersection of Creekside Dr. And Country View Rd, Concord)
- Southbrook MHP (Intersection of DC Dr. And Melanie Ct, Concord)
You can see the full list of stops here.