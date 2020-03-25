As previously announced, Cabarrus County Schools will provide Chromebooks to students who do not have a device at home. The district has added evening hours for laptop pick-up from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Laptop pick-up also will be available on Wednesday, March 25th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Chromebooks will be distributed via drive-thru service in the car-rider line at your child’s school.
Parents who need a laptop for their student and are not able to pick up during these times, should contact their school to schedule an alternative pick-up time.
Other important details about the distribution include:
- Each Chromebook will be disinfected before being distributed.
- For record keeping purposes, Chromebooks must be retrieved from the school that an individual student currently attends. This means that families with multiple students in CCS may need to travel to more than one school to pick up Chromebooks.
- When picking up a Chromebook, families will be given an Appropriate Use Agreement that outlines terms of use and repair costs if damaged.
The device deployment will allow the district to ensure equity among students as it plans to implement instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic school closing.