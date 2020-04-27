The COVID-19 pandemic is placing increasing strains on our local economy. In turn, our local food banks are seeing an increase in the number of individuals and families asking for assistance.
There are ways you can help:
Share information
Share information on local feeding sites
Students:
Text FOODNC or COMIDA to 877-877 to receive a text with the three drive-thru or pick up sites with meals for kids closest to you.
Use the map on https://nokidhungrync.org/covid19/ below to find drive-thru or pick up site with meals for kids across the state.
Visit No Kid Hungry for information on delivery meals by bus and other updates from school districts and community partners serving meals.
Visit the Cabarrus County Schools https://www.cabarrus.k12.nc.us and Kannapolis City Schools https://www.kcs.k12.nc.us website, social media, and other communications for the most up-to-date information.
Seniors:
The LunchPlus program offers free drive-through meal services for seniors. You must RSVP to receive a meal. Call 704-920-1400 to RSVP for the location nearest you.
Make a financial donation
Please consider making a financial donation to one of our local food pantries:
Donations are accepted statewide through Feeding Carolinas
Take care of your neighbors
Feeding Carolinas suggests you serve those closest to you.
Feeding Carolinas suggests you serve those closest to you.

As you look to provide food for those in need, please take care of your own neighborhood, your own community first. That is not only the right thing to do, but also the more you can do to take care of your members it lessens the burden on the food bank network. Run to the grocery store or pharmacy for your high-risk members, and be there for them. It's a huge help in many ways.
For more information on Neighbors feeding Neighbors, visit https://feedingthecarolinas.org.