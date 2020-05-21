CONCORD – All County business operations are closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
The Household Hazardous Waste Facility located off Hwy. 49 will close Saturday, May 23, and reopen on Tuesday, May 26.
The Construction and Demolition Landfill on Irish Potato Road will operate during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 23, and will reopen on Tuesday, May 26.
All Cabarrus County parks will operate normal hours over Memorial Day weekend. Frank Liske Park is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Camp T.N. Spencer, Vietnam Veterans and Rob Wallace parks will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For the first time since it opened in the summer of 2009, the pool at Camp T.N. Spencer Park in Concord will not open on Memorial Day weekend.
County parks have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but interactive features, like playgrounds, paddleboats and classes, closed to the public in March.
At the same time, officials closed the County’s facilities to the public and transitioned to a remote workforce supported by minimal staffing at the facilities. County business continued uninterrupted thanks to the County’s advanced technological capabilities.
As the State moves to Phase 2, County buildings will remain closed, but departments will begin to modify internal operations in preparation for a phased facility reopening at an undetermined time.
For more information regarding Cabarrus County’s online business operations, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/onlineservices.
Library curbside service begins June 1
While library branches will remain closed, patrons have a new way to check out items.
Curbside service allows contact-free delivery of materials. Patrons should pull up to dedicated parking spaces at each branch and call the phone number listed on signage. A staff member will deliver materials directly to the trunk of the vehicle while patrons remain seated.
Patrons should return materials to the branch book drop. The library system will follow American Library Association and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines before returning items into circulation. Due to the additional measures, patrons will see items listed on their account for several days after the return. The delay will not result in additional fines.
Curbside pickup hours and phone numbers:
Concord (704-920-2053)
Harrisburg (704-920-2316)
Kannapolis (704-920-2308)
Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Midland (704-920-2041)
Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant (704-920-2311)
Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Fines and late fees
The library system has extended all existing checkouts to July 1, 2020. All new checkouts will have a four-week use period, regardless of material type. Wait times for holds and services may be longer than usual as the library system transitions to new procedures.
Digital and Phone Services
Digital services are still available 24/7 through the Library website, www.cabarruscounty.us/library. Patrons can still call 704-920-2050 for assistance and dial-a-story options.
Updating cardholder information
Patrons who registered online for a temporary digital card can obtain a permanent card by emailing a picture of their government-issued photo ID with their home address to library@cabarruscounty.us. Patrons must indicate a preferred branch location.
Patrons are required to update account information on any digital eResource platforms (like Hoopla or RBDigital) with their new library card number in order to retain current digital holds and checked out items.
For more information, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/library.