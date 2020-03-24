The Cabarrus Health Alliance shared new data on the now 12 cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday.
Forty percent of these cases are travel related, 20 percent are known contacts to other positive confirmed cases and 40 percent are unknown.
“What I’d like to really stress upon our Cabarrus County community is that we do believe we’re starting to see community spread,” Erin Shoe, CHA’s Director of Communications, said in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday. “So this is why it’s so important that you wash those hands, you distance yourself from others, you stay home if you are sick.
“Those things are critically important when we enter this stage.”
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services there were 398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Tuesday morning with zero deaths.
More than 8,500 tests had been conducted as of this morning.
Cabarrus Health Alliance debuted its data map demonstrating where there are positive cases in the county and it hopes to roll out a further update Wednesday.
“Some of you have asked if we can confirm where those infected have been and the simple answer is ‘no,’” Shoe said. “No, because retracting your steps for 14 days is really difficult for someone who’s feeling good but it’s really difficult for someone who’s not feeling good.
“But also, and probably more importantly, that of 12 known cases, we don’t know the number of unknown cases that are out there, so I’m not going to give you a false sense of security in sharing every place where the cases have been because we really want you to take precautions to keep yourself healthy out in our entire community, not in subsections of our community.”
Per CHA, of the 12 confirmed cases in the county, one is an individual under 20 years old, five are 20 to 39, four are 40 to 59 and two are older than 60.
Five of the cases are female and seven are male.
Cabarrus County is not currently under a “stay-at-home” order, but Mecklenburg County did enact one Tuesday.
“Our health information line is there if you need us, 704-920-1213, our email box is live and active so send us questions if you have them, healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org,” Shoe said. “(We are) open and staffed from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. You’ll start to see more of our staff in our videos answering some more of your questions.
“We hope you have a good night and thank you for all you’re doing to stay well.”