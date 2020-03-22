Cabarrus Health Alliance announced Sunday there are now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area. That is up from six cases which they knew of Saturday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) does not have these cases listed on its site, but it only updates Monday through Friday, so there will be an adjustment to its number tomorrow.
“We are reviewing all of your comments on social media,” Erin Shoe, Cabarrus Health Alliance's Director of Communications, said in a statement on Facebook on Sunday. “And so what our team is doing is we’re putting together video clips answering your questions that you have, so things such as the reinfection rate…also treatment or lackthereof treatments, if you have questions or comments that you would like us to talk through, please leave us a comment so our team can work on that for you.”
Officially, NCDHHS list 184 cases in the state with zero deaths.
But the presumed number of cases was at more than 200 Saturday afternoon and could be creeping up toward 300 as of now.
The state of North Carolina is not yet under a “shelter-in-place” order but that did go into effect in several major cities in the nation such as St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday.
CHA also announced Sunday, the Concord-Padgett Regional Airport is still under operation with several key changes to policies around their facilities.
“Beginning Sunday, March 22nd, The City of Concord will be taking an advanced step in precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” the airport announced via the City of Concord Government Facebook page. “In a continued partnership with the Cabarrus Health Alliance, both organizations hope to limit the number of exposures due to travel in Cabarrus County.
“As passengers arrive at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA), before they come into a public area, certified nursing staff will be taking temperatures using a no-touch forehead thermometer to determine if COVID-19 precautionary measures should be considered.
“If passengers exhibit symptoms, they will be given appropriate medical attention and directed to their primary care physician or the nearest provider.
“If passengers are well, they will be asked to go directly to the restroom to wash their hands thoroughly before greeting those waiting for them at arrivals.
“Concord-Padgett Regional Airport and Cabarrus Health Alliance are taking every precaution to provide a safe and healthy environment for staff and travelers arriving into Cabarrus County.”
Cabarrus County is currently under a state of emergency though individuals are still allowed to go to grocery stores and some personnel can still go into work if their jobs remain in operation.
Restaurant dine-in areas are closed but many remain open for takeout and delivery options.
We will continue to post information as we get it.