ATRIUM HEALTH — Healthcare workers won’t be without work during the COVID-19 crisis, but they will constantly be at risk of this virus which has cost the lives of three in Cabarrus County and 132 in the state of North Carolina.
The doctors, nurses, med techs and other workers at Atrium Health have been on the front lines every single day since the first case of the novel coronavirus popped up in March and they will remain whether there is a global pandemic or not.
They deserve thanks for their hard work and Cabarrus Regional Chamber of Commerce wanted to show their appreciation.
It did just that Wednesday night gathering first responders from across the County to celebrate the actions these individuals have been taking. On a shift change, police officers, EMTs and firemen flocked to Atrium Health to honor these people — from a safe social distance, of course.
Tripp Grooms is the Director of Business Operations at Atrium Health and he approached Cabarrus Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Barbi Jones about the possibility of such a celebration and she was happy to make it happen.
“Cabarrus County is amazing in its cohesiveness and its responsiveness in support of each other,” Jones said. “I sent an email out to all the chiefs and they, within an hour, all agreed and said, ‘Give us a date and time.’”
First responders from Kannapolis and Concord arrived to Atrium Health around 6:15 p.m. and gave workers coming in and going out a “Heroes Salute.”
One fire engine even ran up a ladder with a giant American flag on the end. Others came with posters showing support and police cars and fire engines all let their sirens go during the pep rally.
“It was extremely emotional,” Jones said. “It was much more emotional than I had thought, but if you put yourself in the place of those folks who are dealing with COVID day in and day out, I think they really appreciated seeing how much this community loves them.”
Cabarrus County has been one of the harder hit areas around Charlotte with COVID-19. As of Wednesday evening there were a reported 198 cases of the novel coronavirus in the County with three deaths.
Only Mecklenburg and Rowan have more cases of the virus in the Charlotte area.
Support has been flowing from the community to help healthcare workers in the area as many have printed 3-D masks while others have sewn cloth PPE and even more have donated face masks.
The aid has not gone unnoticed at Atrium Health.
"We are so incredibly grateful for the support shown to our Atrium Health Cabarrus teammates by Cabarrus County first responders last evening,” Asha Rodriguez, facility executive of Atrium Health Cabarrus said. “Our teammates are working long hours and performing heroically to make sure our fellow Cabarrus County residents receive outstanding care.
“The turnout by police, fire, sheriffs and EMTs was overwhelming and definitely gave our teammates a boost as they arrived and departed. We can't thank the Cabarrus Regional Chamber of Commerce enough for organizing the event. We truly are all in this together."
The state of North Carolina reportedly has 5,465 cases of COVID-19 with 131 deaths believed to be attributed to the virus.
It is unclear though how accurate those numbers are as not everyone can get tests, some results are still pending, and even more people may not know they have it due to being asymptomatic.
It’s a difficult time for the community and the workers in the healthcare system as many have lost jobs due to businesses shutting down while most others have been confined to their homes because of the County’s “stay-at-home” proclamation which went into effect in March.
Healthcare workers though continue to go into hospitals to do their normal everyday jobs which include running tests for med techs, nurses taking care of patients, and doctors finding the right ways to treat them. And that’s not even the ones who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Cancer treatments will go on, injuries can still happen and car accidents haven’t stopped. The job continues for healthcare workers and it will continue as long as people need healthcare — which is as long as people are on this earth.
Their workload is high while the stress may be even higher due to a global pandemic. Jones wanted to do all she could to show the County’s appreciation.
“Every member of that organization has been affected in so many ways,” she said. “And we can all help by staying home and social distancing and doing the things to help slow the spread and flatten the curve to make their jobs easier, but they’re still dealing with a lot that we’re not having to.
“So we’re very, very thankful.”