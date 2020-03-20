CONCORD – Cabarrus County leaders implemented additional measures on Friday to help protect susceptible populations and employees from COVID-19, announcing closures of park playground equipment and alterations to waste services.
“Stopping the spread of COVID-19 is essential to maintaining the safety of our community,” said County Manager Mike Downs. “Our decisions support guidelines that limit mass gatherings. We hope the public carefully considers when and how they interact with others. It makes a difference.”
New service impacts
Playgrounds and exercise equipment
- Municipal and County parks and greenways remain open for non-organized play. Visitors should practice social distancing.
- Playgrounds, basketball courts and outside exercise equipment areas are closed at Cabarrus County’s four parks—Camp T.N. Spencer, Frank Liske, Rob Wallace, Vietnam Veterans—and the senior center in Concord.
- The municipalities of Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis and Mt. Pleasant, and Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City schools, have also closed public playground areas. Harrisburg also closed private playground areas.
Recycling and solid waste services in unincorporated Cabarrus County
Republic Services announced adjustments to meet their customer’s biggest needs. Effective immediately, they are suspending bulk item pick-ups and yard waste collection until further notice. This will allow Republic to meet anticipated increases in residential trash and recycling
Double-bag trash items that are originating from quarantined homes, or other sources where people are sick.
Recyclables originating from quarantined homes should be placed in the garbage, NOT in recycling carts, until the home is no longer quarantined. This will help recycling staff who hand-sort at the recycling center. If someone is sick at your home, please consider all your materials as trash until home is secure again.
When visiting recycling and solid waste centers, continue practicing social distancing, with at least six feet between you and other individuals.
For more information on Cabarrus County’s recycling and solid waste programs, call 704-920-3209.
Cabarrus County COVID-19 timeline
March 10, 2020: Cabarrus County cancels Senior Health and Wellness Expo at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center.
March 11, 2020: Cabarrus County modifies the public event schedule to follow the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommendation that those over 65 or those with underlying health conditions avoid large gatherings.
March 13, 2020: Cabarrus County leaders meet to develop action plans for internal and external business needs while mitigating health hazards.
March 15, 2020: Cabarrus County leaders meet to receive updates and implement proactive measures, including:
- Closing library and senior center facilities
- During the closure, patrons can return checked out materials to drop boxes located outside each library. Patrons will not accrue fines for materials due during the closure.
- LunchPlus senior meal program only offers drive-through pick-up service between 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. LunchPlus offers meals to seniors Monday through Friday. For more information on LunchPlus, call 704-920-1400.
- The County will no longer host events and programs at its facilities, including libraries, senior centers, the Cooperative Extension Center and parks. This modification includes events serving groups of less than 50 individuals for which registration is required.
March 19, 2020: Effective 5 p.m. and until further notice, the County closed the following facilities to members of the public who do not have appointments:
- Government Center (65 Church Street S, Concord)
- Human Services Center (1303 S. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis)
- Cooperative Extension Office (715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord)
- Board of Elections and Veterans Services offices (363 Church Street N, Concord)
Residents doing business with the County are encouraged to contact departments by phone or email. Staff is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A full directory of County resources is available at www.cabarruscounty.us/contact.
Residents can also handle most County business online at www.cabarruscounty.us/onlineservices.
Human Services
- All services continue through phone, online and scheduled appointments. Call 704-920-1400 for additional information.
- Cabarrus County Transportation Services has suspended all non-life-threatening transport. Call 704-920-2246 with questions.
- Adult and Family & Children’s Medicaid applications can be submitted several ways: online at https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do, by fax at 704-920-1401 or by mail or drop box at 1303 S. Cannon Blvd. Kannapolis, NC 28083. To request an application by mail, call 704-920-1400.
- Food & Nutrition Services (FNS) Applications and Recertification applications can be submitted several ways: online at https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do, by fax at 704-920-1401 or by mail or drop box at 1303 S. Cannon Blvd. Kannapolis, NC 28083. To request an application by mail, call 704-920-1400. For assistance with FNS applications and recertification, call 704-920-1413, 704-920-1455 or 704-920-1437.
Register of Deeds
- Many Register of Deeds services, including same-day recording, vital records (including birth, death and marriage certificates) and marriage license application can be submitted online at www.cabarruscounty.us/departments/register-deeds.
- Mail vital record requests (with appropriate government-issued photo ID) and document submissions (with a self-addressed stamped envelope and recording fees) to P.O. Box 707, Concord, NC 28026.
- Those submitting marriage license information online or by mail will need to schedule a telephone conference. After review, the Register of Deeds Office will set an appointment for execution of the license and payment of the $60 marriage license fee. Marriage licenses are only issued if one or both applicants are Cabarrus County residents.
- Notaries must schedule a swearing-in appointment.
- For more information on Register of Deeds Services, call 704-920-2112.
Tax Administration pay options
Property owners can pay on their tax bill by visiting www.cabarruscounty.us/tax or mailing payment to P.O. Box 707, Concord, NC 28026. Payments can be made in the “Nightly Tax Payment” drop box, located on the Means Avenue-facing side of the Government Center (65 Church Street S, Concord). For more information, call 704-920-2119.
Senior Games
NC Senior Games has announced an extension for competition schedules. Cabarrus County Active Living & Parks will provide updates on registration and competition schedules as information is made available. For more information, call 704-920-3484.