The Cabarrus County Community Foundation has announced the launch of the Cabarrus COVID-19 Response Fund, thanks to an anonymous $150,000 donation to jumpstart the effort. Fundraising is ongoing, and the public can give at fftc.org/CabarrusGives.
The fund will support Cabarrus County nonprofits that are directly serving individuals affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Local nonprofit agencies are already strained to address increased needs as the economy tightens, workers are asked to stay home, school cancellations cause disruptions and those without insurance face challenges getting the care they need.
“It’s important we come together as a community and give if we can, because our community is already dealing with the devastating effects of this pandemic and economic shutdown,” said Vernon Russell, chair of the Cabarrus County Community Foundation. “The money we raise will help support the nonprofits who are helping those who need assistance now. It’s important to remember that it’s not just those who get sick that need help. This pandemic will potentially have devastating results across our community.”
Grants will be awarded to Cabarrus County 501(c)3 nonprofits serving families and individuals affected by the pandemic. The Cabarrus County Community Foundation’s Board of Advisors will assess community needs and award grants from the fund on a rolling basis. More details regarding grantmaking will be shared as fundraising continues.
To give to the fund and learn more, visit fftc.org/CabarrusGives. Corporations and foundations that wish to make a donation may contact Kindl Detar, Vice President, Planned Giving at FFTC, at 704.973.4581 or kdetar@fftc.org