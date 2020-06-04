KANNAPOLIS — Department of Transportation contract crews will close a section of N.C. 3 between Kannapolis Parkway and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard today, June 5, for about four months. The closure is part of a project underway to widen N.C. 3 to a four-lane divided roadway between Kannapolis Parkway and Loop Road.
The closure will allow contract crews to install trunk lines for a new sewer system within and near the roadway. The work will be expedited and more efficient under a complete closure instead of daily lane closures, which would be more time consuming with repeated digging and backfilling to open the road.
Drivers will be detoured around the closure using Kannapolis Parkway, Rogers Lake Road, South Main Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, returning to N.C. 3.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.