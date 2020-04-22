The Scholarship Program offered by the Cabarrus County Agricultural Fair Board of Directors is in its eighteenth year of providing scholarships to students planning to attend a North Carolina College or University.
The Cabarrus County Agricultural Fair, Inc. is pleased to announce scholarships awarded by the Cabarrus County Agricultural Fair are available again this year. The scholarship guidelines have some major changes for Cabarrus County residents graduating high school students in Cabarrus and Kannapolis School Systems as well as privately schooled students who are pursuing a post-secondary education through a North Carolina university or college.
Scholarships will now apply ONLY to students planning to follow an Agriculture or Family and Consumer Sciences Courses of Study.
This organization is not affiliated with the current Cabarrus County Fair. It is a non-profit organization in the community, stemming from the former Fair.
Scholarship amounts may range from $1000 to $5000 per recipient.
The number of scholarships awarded each year is decided by the scholarship committee.
The total scholarships awarded is based on and must not exceed the investment income earned the previous fiscal year.
The deadline for scholarship applications is due April 27.
All communications should be directed to Martha Matthews, Fair Scholarship Chair for the Board of Directors.