CABARRUS COUNTY — This is exactly what Sheryl Kluge had in mind when she came up with the idea for Cabarrus Blessing Boxes.
After going around to the community in 2019 and setting up the boxes where people in need can take something and others looking to help can leave something, Kluge knew the best way to make an impact was to have everyone pitching in and helping.
That is what so many are doing right now in Cabarrus County as the Blessing Boxes are constantly being used and refilled as organizations and generous individuals are making use of the boxes every day.
“People are coming out of the woodwork saying, ‘Hey, how can we help, what can I do?’” Kluge said. “And that is the way it’s supposed to be, it’s supposed to be like a community issue.”
Kluge opened her first Cabarrus Blessing Box in January 2019 and has had struggles keeping them filled from time to time.
But after being featured three times in the last two weeks by TV stations in the area, so many individuals have come out to help in her efforts.
What she started has been a great success in this community but she is adamant in saying the Blessing Boxes could not run without the help from the community.
“Sojourner Church did what they called the ‘SoJo Challenge’ and they challenged their entire congregation to go out and make donations to a box and to take selfies, and so they did phenomenal for my boxes over the last week or two and they still are.
“Then One Life Church, they just built my latest box that we just opened the 16th, so the week that everything took off, so perfect timing. They’re keeping that one running.
“There’s a picture of a young man up on my Facebook page, he collected stuff off his street…I had another neighborhood in Harrisburg collect items off their street and drop them off.”
She continued: “The community is really helping keep these things going.”
Community members are not only donating food but they are also helping with the upkeep of the boxes.
As mentioned before, One Life Church built one. Others are taking their time to help clean them and keep things as sanitized as possible as the community is dealing with this health situation.
You can help too as the boxes could always need more as people are certainly in need of help throughout the area.
Items you can drop off in the boxes include:
- Canned foods
- Pasta
- Pasta Sauce
- Peanut butter
- Jelly
- Juice mixes
- Individual snacks
- Just-add-water side dishes
- Etc.
Anyone can donate to the Blessing Boxes and anyone can take from them if they are in need as well.
This has always been an effort about helping the community, and over the last couple of weeks, Kluge has seen the community truly stepping up and helping.
“I only had to go to four (boxes) yesterday because a beautiful lady adopted a box out at (Fire) Station #4 for the whole week so she filled that up yesterday and she’s going to watch it all week, so I don’t even have to go out there,” she said. “So I just have so many people who are really giving.”