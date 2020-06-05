The Black Political Caucus of Cabarrus County is sponsoring a prayer vigil and peaceful protest Sunday, June 7, in front of the Cabarrus County Courthouse.
The protest, an email from the caucus stated, is being held to recognize and bring awareness to the system of oppression and racial inequities still present in the system of government.
The caucus was started to address the ability of people in the community to elect individuals that will advocate for them in every way, said Diamond Staton-Williams, chair and co-founder of the caucus and a Harrisburg councilwoman.
“With the recent passing of George Floyd, we wanted to make sure we not only coordinated with our law enforcement agencies but also with the individuals in our community so we could build good relationships.”
There will be a candlelight vigil held at 4 p.m. which will be followed by songs, prayer and a moment of silence. Several guest speakers will also be present.
Once the vigil is completed, there will be a peaceful protest. Participants will walk from the Courthouse from Corban Avenue to Church Street and then turn left on Cabarrus Avenue before taking a left on Union Street to return to the courthouse.
Anyone in the community is welcome, Staton-Williams said, from every municipality in Cabarrus County. She stated in an email that participants are welcome to bring signs in support of the protest.
“We are stronger together. We have to build strong relationships to build a strong community,” she said. “If anything is going to change we have to include other municipalities.”
The caucus is also looking for volunteers to help set up before the event. Anyone who wants to volunteer can check in at 2 p.m. to be assigned a role. Signs will be posted to direct people to the check-in.
More information on volunteers can be found below:
• All volunteers will need to arrive early (2pm) and meet Kayla Seigler on the corner of Barbaric Avenue SW and Union Street S (near Not Just Franks) to receive instructions on where to be located and gather your designated materials (water, snacks, candles, lighters, masks, trash bags).
• Volunteers to direct people on where to gather using arrow signs (these will be provided) while adjoined with another volunteer to hand out candles to everyone.
• Volunteers to walk through the crowd to hand out bottled water and squirt hand sanitizer into people's hands who request it.
• Volunteers to walk through the crowd to light all of the candles quickly.
• We ask all volunteers to grab a trash bag or two to keep in their pocket
• All volunteers will open one of their trash bags at the end of the vigil (before the walk/march) to collect any trash from anyone. Volunteers should take the second trash bag out of their pocket to collect trash from anyone once we arrive back at the courthouse after the march for a second round of trash collection.