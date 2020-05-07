CONCORD – Cabarrus County has been awarded $198,811 by the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to help supplement local emergency food and shelter efforts.
The program awarded a portion of the funds — $81,960 — under its 2020 annual funding to help meet the needs of people experiencing hunger and homelessness in the county.
In addition to the annual funds, Cabarrus County received $116,851 through the EFSP funds related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. These funds were awarded to help supplement the increased amount of need that communities are experiencing due to CVID-19.
Each year, the program allocates funds to eligible jurisdictions in the United States and manage them by a local board. Congress appropriated $120 million in 2019 and $125 million in 2020 to the program. This year congress also appropriated $200 million in supplemental funds under the CARES Act to respond to the COVID-19.
Agencies in the county that provide food, shelter and other support services are encouraged to apply for EFSP funding.
A local EFSP board facilitated by United Way of Central Carolinas will determine how to distribute the funds once applications have been accepted.
EFSP funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services but cannot be used as seed money for new programs.
Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services. These services may include, but are not limited to:
• Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries
• Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30-days assistance per individual or household
• One month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure
• Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service
• Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item
• Administrative funding, if approved by the local EFSP board
Organizations that are eligible to receive EFSP funding must:
• be a private, voluntary nonprofit or unit of government
• be eligible to receive federal funds
• have an accounting system
• practice nondiscrimination
• demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
• have a voluntary board, if it is a private voluntary organization
Qualifying county organizations interested in applying should contact Kellie Cartwright, regional development director at United Way of Central Carolinas, at kcartwright@uwcentralcarolinas.org to request an application.
Completed applications must be emailed to Cartwright no later than noon Friday, May 15.
