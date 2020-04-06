In conjunction with the North Carolina Forest Service burn ban in effect for Cabarrus County, the Concord Fire Department has banned all outdoor burning within the city limits.
On Friday, April 3, the North Carolina Forest Service issued a ban on all open burning and canceled all burning permits for Cabarrus County.
A burn ban issued by the N.C Fire Service applies to a fire 100 feet or more from an occupied dwelling. To ensure citywide compliance with the ban, the city of Concord Fire Department will be enforcing a ban on all open burning, including that within 100 feet of a dwelling.
During a burning barn, fire pits and campfires are considered open burning. However, approved cooking devices on approved surfaces, such as grills and barbeques, are permitted.
The city of Concord will continue to follow the guidance of N.C. Forest Service on termination of the ban.
For questions directly related to outdoor burning within the city, call 704-920-5517. For specific N.C. Forestry Service questions, visit NCForestService.gov.